Clippers Are Betraying Their Fanbase With Ty Lue & Lawrence Frank Decisions

After back-to-back disappointing losses over the weekend, the Los Angeles Clippers are 6-18 and 14th in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard's return hasn't changed anything for the Clips, who have won only one of their last eight with him in the lineup. There aren't any more excuses left for Ty Lue, who has been blaming health for their struggles since the start of the season. Even with Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac all healthy and playing well within expectations, the Clippers are an awful team.

While Lue hasn't been able to solve any of the Clippers' problems, the lion's share of the blame falls on Lawrence Frank, who built this roster. Every single one of his offseason moves has backfired. Bradley Beal is out for the season, Chris Paul is not with the team, Brook Lopez has not been a part of the rotation, and John Collins has not been a difference-maker. Norman Powell, on the other hand, is in the midst of a career season after the Clippers inexplicably traded him over the summer. Who knew that building literally the oldest team in NBA history carried its risks?

Once thought of as one of the deepest teams in the league is now relying significantly on players on two-way contracts.

Despite all this, Frank is reportedly "on track to receive a contract extension," per The Athletic's Joe Vardon. The extension has been in the planning stages for a while, per a source, and it will happen soon. "Ownership's commitment to continuity" was given as a reason for this baffling decision.

For his part, Frank has been extremely supportive of Lue, called him his "partner" last week, and said he is "going to continue to be the coach here for a long time."

Clippers' Decision to Stick With Lawrence Frank & Ty Lue Is Baffling

Not wanting to fire a general manager or a head coach in-season is certainly understandable. Frank and Lue have enough of a track record that they may have earned the benefit of the doubt to at least finish this season. There is a big difference between that and receiving an extension. Giving your lead basketball mind a contract extension after he screwed up every major basketball decision recently makes very little sense. It also paints the picture of an unserious organization.

The Clippers had an over/under of 49.5 wins in betting markets. They were seen as a top-five Western Conference contender across the board. Instead, they are one of the worst teams in the league and are on pace to win 21 games. What kind of message does it send, not only retaining the people who created this mess, but also extending their contracts?

The fans deserve better. They already lost the chance to watch their franchise legend Chris Paul retire in a Clippers uniform. Now they have to watch the people who prevented that get rewarded with new contracts.

