Clippers Debuting Veteran Guard in Starting Lineup vs Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Clippers are facing a lineup change going into Sunday night's face-off against the Portland Trail Blazers, bringing one of the newest Clippers into the starting five for the first time this season.
With the news coming earlier Sunday that star guard Bradley Beal will be out for the game against Portland, Los Angeles has now turned to Bogdan Bogdanović for the 33-year-old guard's first game of the 2025-26 season.
Bogdanović joined the Clippers ahead of the trade deadline in a deal that sent Terrence Mann and Bones Hyland. In Bogdanović's brief 30-game stint with the Clippers to finish out the season, he remained a steady contributor coming mostly off the bench, though he did make his way to the starting lineup in four games.
A Serbian Resurgence in Los Angeles
Bogdanović averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 25 minutes per game. Bogdanović's efficiency was turned up a notch in Los Angeles compared to his time in Atlanta as he shot 47.4% from the field to finish out the season with the Clippers, the highest percentage of his career, though a much smaller sample size.
Bogdanović has yet to appear in a game for the Clippers so far this season, though there hasn't been any reported injury trouble to explain his absences. Having him step in for Beal is a show of faith from the Clippers in their Serbian shooting guard and could be an indication of an elevated role for him in the future.
With his first full season as a Clipper starting Sunday night, Bogdanović is projected to have a major year with Los Angeles, and it seems that his consistent shooting ability will be a major plus to a Clippers roster that has struggled to open the season.
Bogdanović's Role Going Forward
The uncertainty that surrounds Beal's injury status means that Bogdanović could be relied on as a starter for a while going into the future. While Los Angeles has depth in the guard position in the form of Chris Paul, Kriss Dunn and Kobe Brown, Bogdanović will likely be the Clippers' preferred option on the court.
The pairing of Bogdanović and James Harden will be put to the test for the first time this season, and while it likely won't be the same firepower that a Harden and Beal combination promises to bring, it still remains a solid option for the Clippers to add another win to the record so early into the season.