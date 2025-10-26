Clippers Make Final Decision on Bradley Beal for Trail Blazers Game
The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday without one of their key offseason additions, as head coach Tyronn Lue announced that Bradley Beal is OUT for tonight's game.
The three-time All-Star is dealing with back soreness after taking a charge against the Phoenix Suns, forcing Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting lineup for the first time this season.
It's a tough break for a Clippers team still trying to find its rhythm.
Beal's Absence Comes at a Bad Time
Beal has appeared in just two games this season, averaging 5.5 points on limited minutes as the Clippers manage his workload following a rocky tenure in Phoenix.
The 32-year-old guard joined Los Angeles this summer after a buyout with the Suns, hoping to prove he can still be an impact player alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
But back issues have already derailed those plans for at least one night.
Enter Bogdanovic
The man for the role is Bogdan Bogdanovic, the 33-year-old Serbian sharpshooter who has been waiting for his opportunity.
Acquired from Atlanta last season, Bogdanovic averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.7% from three in 30 games with the Clippers after the trade.
His ability to space the floor is exactly what the Clippers need. Bogdanovic is a proven scorer who can knock down open looks and create his own shot when needed.
He's also got plenty of experience playing alongside ball-dominant guards like Harden, making him a natural fit in the starting unit.
The big question is whether he can stay healthy. Bogdanovic dealt with hamstring issues during the offseason while playing for Serbia at EuroBasket, and he's been limited since hurting his lower back in the preseason.
What Beal's Absence Means
Beal's absence hurts more than just the stat sheet, as the Clippers built their roster around having three legitimate scoring threats, and losing one could make a difference.
The team is 1-1 to start the season, and they're still figuring out rotations and chemistry with so many new faces.
Without Beal, more pressure falls on Harden and Leonard to carry the offense. That's not ideal for a team trying to build as much camaraderie as they can to start the year.
The bench will also need to step up, and Kris Dunn and Chris Paul could see more minutes, but neither brings the scoring punch that Beal could theoretically provide.
The Blazers' fast-paced, full-court pressure style could give an undermanned Clippers backcourt real problems. If Bogdanovic can't keep up defensively or if the bench struggles, Portland could run away with it early.