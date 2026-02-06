Clippers' First Roster Move After Trade Deadline Is Obvious

The Los Angeles Clippers had their trade deadline plans dramatically altered. Having to pivot unexpectedly, the Clippers moved on from James Harden and Ivica Zubac to bring back Darius Garland, Ben Mathurin, and Isaiah Jackson. What type of short and long-term impact these transactions will have remains to be seen. In the immediate, however, the Clippers have more work to do. After Chris Paul and Kobe Brown were also traded, the Clippers now have two open roster spots that they have to fill.

NBA only allows teams a maximum of 28 days that they can have less than 14 players on the roster. The Clippers, with 13 players on guaranteed deals, now have to sign at least one player to a standard contract.

Clippers Have 2 Roster Spots to Fill After Trade Deadline

There is a robust free agent market after the trade deadline that includes veterans like Cam Thomas, Lonzo Ball, Georges Niang, and Pat Connaughton. The Clippers can sign any of these names to a minimum contract to see what they can bring to the table. Thomas and Ball could be especially intriguing options for the short-handed Clippers backcourt.

What is the more likely scenario, however, is the Clippers signing Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller to standard contracts to fill out their roster. Both players are currently on two-way contracts and are about to run out of eligibility in the NBA. Players on two-way deals are limited to availability in 50 regular-season games and aren't allowed to play in the postseason. The Clippers, who have found two rotation-level players in Sanders and Miller, can't miss the opportunity to sign them to team-friendly deals.

Signing Sanders will be especially important. The second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Sanders has emerged as a solid two-way option. He is a combo guard with good size and length and can guard multiple positions. Offensively, he can handle the ball and create his own shot, especially in the mid-range. He has hit enough shots this season to warrant a closer look on a long-term deal.

Miller has also made an impact when the Clippers needed him. He makes good decisions on and off the ball. He can get to the rim and the free-throw line. His shot is a bigger question mark than Sanders', but he has shown enough to justify keeping around. The 6'5" small forward is already 26, so he may not have a ton of upside, but the Clippers desperately need more capable players on good contracts.

This way, the Clippers can take a flyer on two more young players by signing them to two-way contracts.

Converting your two-way players into standard deals may not sound like the sexiest post-trade deadline moves, but it is the best approach for the new-look Clippers as they set up for the future.

