Clippers' Form & Remaining Schedule Should Make Them Favorites to Make Playoffs

When the Los Angeles Clippers made an unexpected pivot at the trade deadline and moved on from James Harden and Ivica Zubac, many saw it as a death sentence for their season. A team trading away their second and third best players in the middle of a postseason chase was understandably seen as a step back. After back-to-back road wins, however, the Clippers have sent a message to the rest of the league: not only are they back, but they should be considered a favorite to make the playoffs.

The main factor is obviously Kawhi Leonard. The 34-year-old star is playing faster and more aggressively than ever as the primary offensive engine. He put on a clinic without Harden in the past two games, attempting a whopping 49 field goals, 22 free-throw attempts, and scoring 72 points. The Clippers won his 70 minutes by 39 points. Leonard is having to carry a bigger offensive load than ever, and he is in the midst of his most productive season. Losing his running mates hasn't seemed to affect him one bit.

Clippers Still Have a Serious Chance to Make Playoffs

As long as Leonard remains healthy, the Clippers will continue their winning ways and should have a good chance of making the playoffs. What gives them an even better chance is the strength of their remaining schedule.

Per Tankathon, the Clippers have the sixth-easiest schedule in the NBA in their remaining 30 games. Their remaining opponents have a combined .480 winning percentage. LA will face the Kings twice, the Pacers twice, and the Pelicans three times in the final two months. Even better, they have only two games left in total against the three best teams in the league: the Thunder, the Pistons, and the Nuggets.

The Clippers' toughest opponent in their playoff run will be the Golden State Warriors. LA is currently 2.5 games behind the No. 8 Warriors. But the Warriors are dealing with significant injury concerns. Not only is Jimmy Butler out for the season, but Steph Curry will also be sidelined until at least the All-Star break with a knee injury. Their new acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis, has only played 17 games this season. They also have a much harder remaining schedule than the Clippers. (15th on Tankathon's ranking)

Considering that the Clippers are getting Darius Garland and Ben Mathurin back soon, they should have more depth and quality to take some burden off Leonard. Who knows, perhaps catching the No. 6 seed, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are only six games ahead of the Clippers, shouldn't be considered out of the realm of possibility. The Wolves are 13-12 in their last 25 games, while the Clippers are 19-6, after all.

Read More About the LA Clippers: