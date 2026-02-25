Clippers Have a Jordan Miller Decision to Make Upon Darius Garland’s Return

Jordan Miller has made the most of his opportunities with the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

He wasn't a regular part of LA's rotation until mid-December, but since then, he's become an important piece for the Clippers off the bench during their mid-season turnaround. Miller is averaging 9.1 points in the 32 games he's played since he entered the rotation on December 15, shooting 51.3% from the field while adding 3.1 rebounds per game.

Perhaps most importantly, his entry into the rotation has helped the Clippers win games as they look to make a playoff push. LA is 21-11 over that stretch, with Miller providing a scoring boost off the bench.

The Clippers were so impressed with the third-year wing that they converted his two-way contract into a standard two-year contract. They brought back Miller on a two-way contract this season after waiving him in the offseason, so it's a testament to the growth he's made this season.

At just 26 years old, Miller's impact off the bench has also cemented him as an intriguing potential piece of the Clippers future. Even after the trade deadline, LA is still light on young talent if it chooses to sell high on Kawhi Leonard and enter rebuilding mode, so signing Miller to a standard contract will only help his development and brighten the long-term outlook for the Clippers.

Darius Garland May Push Jordan Miller Off the Rotation

While it's clear that the Clippers are a better team with Miller in the fold, his role as a regular part of the rotation could be short-lived. Trade deadline acquisition Darius Garland, who L.A. received in exchange for the disgruntled James Harden, has yet to make his Clippers debut.

It's unclear exactly when Garland will return, but when he does, his minutes will almost certainly eat into Miller's. With where Miller is on the depth chart, the Clippers could have to choose between playing him or Kobe Sanders, another former two-way player who's flashed potential with L.A. this season.

Depending on how healthy Garland is, minutes for Miller could be limited when he returns, which would force the Clippers to make a decision that could heavily sway his development. The 26-year-old has only suited up for 81 NBA games, so to prove he can be a part of LA's future, he needs minutes to develop.

Despite how well Miller has played for the Clippers this season, that might not happen on a Clippers team trying to win now. There's no doubt that Miller is deserving of the opportunity, but Garland's return could force him out of the rotation and force the Clippers to make a tough decision about his future role.