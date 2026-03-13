Clippers Injury Report vs. Bulls: Will Darius Garland Play?

The Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their winning streak to four games on Friday as they hope to be two games over .500 for the first time this season. The miraculous turnaround has now put the Clippers firmly on the inside track of the playoff race in the West. With a favorable schedule down the stretch, the Clippers should like their chances of clinching a playoff seed.

As part of that favorable schedule, the Clippers are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Friday. In the first leg of a home back-to-back, the Clippers will be without Darius Garland. The dynamic point guard has yet to be cleared to play in back-to-backs, so he is sitting out for "injury management" reasons, per the official injury report. His availability for the Kings clash on Saturday shouldn't be in question.

Darius Garland Out vs. Bulls on Friday

Besides Garland, the Clippers continue to be without John Collins, who is dealing with a neck strain and is expected to be out for a few more games. Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Bradley Beal have already been ruled out for the season.

Chicago is coming off a loss to the Lakers on Thursday, so the Clippers should have a rest advantage over the 27-39 Bulls. The 12th seed in the Eastern Conference has taken its foot off the gas since the trade deadline and is headed straight to the lottery. They have only won three of their last 17 games since February 1, and they will have an uphill battle against the red-hot Clippers.

To make matters even more difficult for the Bulls is the fact that they have an extensive injury list. Talented guards Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons have been ruled out for the game. Isaac Okoro, Jalen Smith, and Collin Sexton are doubtful to play, and Patrick Williams and Guerschon Yabusele are listed as questionable.

Smith, Williams, and Yabusele's injuries are particularly important as the Bulls have one of the worst frontcourts in the league in terms of depth and quality. If they are to miss the game against the Clippers, Nick Richards and Lachlan Olbrich remain as the only big men in their rotation.

Okoro, Sexton, Williams, Yabusele, Ivey, and Simons all missed last night's game against the Lakers. Head coach Billy Donovan played a nine-man rotation, and Josh Giddey had to play 40 minutes while Matas Buzelis saw over 35 minutes of action. If the Bulls are severely short-handed again, they may find it hard to keep up with the Clippers, who are coming off a blowout win over Minnesota on Wednesday night. All signs are pointing to the Clippers continuing their hot streak on Friday night.