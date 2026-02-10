Clippers Injury Report vs. Rockets: Will Darius Garland and Ben Mathurin Play?

The Los Angeles Clippers have two more games, both against the Rockets in Houston, before the All-Star break. Before the Intuit Dome is home to all the festivities over the weekend, the Clippers have to face one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Two wins against the Rockets will bring LA to .500 for the season and will allow them to carry some momentum for their postseason run in the final stretch of the season.

The break will also allow the Clippers to get extra rest and build team chemistry after undergoing significant changes at the trade deadline. James Harden and Ivica Zubac were replaced by Darius Garland, Ben Mathurin, and Isaiah Jackson. While Harden is off to a great start in Cleveland, none of the Clippers' newcomers have made their debuts with their new team.

Unfortunately, Clippers fans have to wait a little longer to see Garland in action. He is listed as out on the official injury report ahead of Tuesday's clash. Besides Bradley Beal, who is out for the season, Garland is the only Clipper on the report. This means that Mathurin and Jackson are on track to wear a Clippers uniform for the first time.

Darius Garland Out, Ben Mathurin & Isaiah Jackson Making Clippers Debuts on Tuesday

Garland's return doesn't seem imminent. Lawrence Frank recently revealed that the team is going to be patient with the 26-year-old point guard and will give him time to get 100% from his offseason toe surgery. That likely means that Garland will be sidelined at least until after the All-Star break.

Mathurin, on the other hand, should immediately see a big role, regardless of whether he starts or not. The Clippers need his shot creation and scoring on the perimeter. Jackson will likely see fewer minutes, probably splitting the 48 minutes at center between Brook Lopez and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

The Rockets have a similarly short injury list. They are without two key veterans, Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, who are out for the season. But, otherwise, they are as healthy as they have been all season.

The Clippers and the Rockets have split the season series so far, but LA is a much different team than the last time these two sides played on December 23. The Clippers have won 19 of their last 25 games, while the Rockets are 15-10 in that same span. Considering how Kawhi Leonard has been on a scorcher lately, the Clippers will be feeling good heading into Houston to steal at least one of the games.

Read More About the LA Clippers: