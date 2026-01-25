Clippers' John Collins Makes a Plea to Stay in Los Angeles Past Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers made the polarizing move to trade Norman Powell for John Collins last offseason. Powell had been an important part of the Clippers' offense, but was entering the final year of his contract, and the Clippers didn't want to give the 32-year-old shooting guard an extension. Instead, they acquired Collins, who had spent the previous two seasons with the Utah Jazz. Even though Powell's absence has been sorely felt in LA, Collins has been as advertised, making a solid impact on both ends of the floor.

The problem is that Collins' contract also expires in the offseason. Currently making $26.5 million this season, Collins will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, unless the Clippers give him a contract extension. The 28-year-old power forward revealed his desire to stay in LA for the foreseeable future after Saturday's practice, saying that he hopes his "hard work and energy will manifest into something positive here in LA", per Clippers insider Joey Linn.

John Collins said at practice today that he wants to stay with the Clippers beyond this season.



“I wanna be in LA. I wanna be a Clipper. Just praying that all my hard work and energy will manifest into something positive here in LA.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 24, 2026

John Collins Is Likely to Stay With the Clippers Past Trade Deadline

Since joining the Clippers in the summer, Collins was under an extend-and-trade restriction for six months, per The Athletic's Law Murray. He can now sign an extension up to $166.7 million for four years. Collins will obviously not require a payday to that degree, but the Clippers will have to give him a lucrative, multi-year deal of at least $15 million per year. Considering how the front office has cap space aspirations and wants to be active in free agency, how much they will be willing to pay Collins will be fascinating to see.

It's a good sign that Collins is at least on board to sign an extension with the Clippers. He is the only traditional power forward on the roster. While he is not elite on either end of the floor or in any one skill, he has few weaknesses in his game.

Collins only missed three games this season and plays over 27 minutes per game. His usage rate (18.4%) has taken a hit this season as his offensive role has diminished playing next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Being utilized more as a finisher and rim runner, however, has done wonders for his efficiency. Collins' 65.8% True Shooting this season is the second-highest mark of his career. A large portion of his shots comes beyond the arc, and he is in the midst of his best shooting season, making 42.7% of his 3.2 attempts per game. This level of offensive versatility is something the Clippers lack among the rest of their role players.

With the February 5 trade deadline approaching, many were wondering whether Collins would be a trade asset as an expiring salary. His contract is one of the few ways the Clippers can add a high-level starter at the deadline, but signs are pointing towards a quieter deadline. This means that Collins may end up getting his wish of being a long-term fixture at Intuit Dome.

Read More About the LA Clippers: