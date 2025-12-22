Clippers' Offseason Moves Will Be Put to Test in Ivica Zubac's Absence

The Los Angeles Clippers' injury woes that have been ailing them all season have gone from bad to worse on Saturday night when they lost Ivica Zubac to an ankle sprain. The starting center will miss at least the next three weeks. Zubac, who has played in all 28 games so far this season, is averaging 32 minutes per game and has the best on/off rating on the team. The Clippers have the worst point differential of any team in the league when Zubac is not on the floor, underscoring the significant uphill battle awaiting Ty Lue & Co.

Zubac's absence puts pressure on the rest of the big man rotation. Brook Lopez and rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser will see extended minutes, with John Collins likely getting more of a look as the small-ball center. All three offseason acquisitions will have a crucial role for the Clippers as they try to stop the slide towards the bottom of the Western Conference.

It's Time Brook Lopez and Niederhauser Prove Lawrence Frank Right

Even though he has obviously not been worth giving up Norman Powell for, Collins has been fine all season. The problem lies with Lopez and Niederhauser, with neither player providing much to the Clippers.

Lopez has been one of the most disappointing offseason signings in the entire league. At age 37, he has lost a few steps and is no longer the defensive difference-maker he once was. Offensively, he does little else other than shooting threes and spacing the floor. Considering how reluctant Lue has been to give him minutes in recent weeks, it's hard to imagine Lopez playing over 25 minutes per game even with Zubac out.

This means that Niederhauser has a wide open path to playing time. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old has been dealing with knee soreness and has been unavailable in the last few games. In fact, he has played only one game since December 3rd. The Swiss center, who was the 30th-overall pick for the Clippers, needs to show that he is ready to contribute. If he can't step up and give them a passable 10-15 minutes a game, the Clippers' decision to use a first-round pick on him will look like a mistake.

Lawrence Frank's offseason moves were largely a disaster. Bradley Beal and Chris Paul signings were obviously massive failures. Lopez and Niederhauser have a chance to change this narrative with their play in Zubac's absence, but the odds are seriously stacked against the two big men.

Read More About the LA Clippers: