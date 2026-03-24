Clippers Provide Latest Injury Update on Bennedict Mathurin & John Collins

The Los Angeles Clippers righted the ship after losing four straight games thanks to back-to-back wins over the Mavs and the Bucks. Back at .500, the Clippers are in the driver's seat to clinch a top-eight seed. With ten games left in the regular season, the biggest obstacle standing in the way for LA and a playoff berth is injuries.

Kawhi Leonard is hobbled but has been able to play through an ankle sprain. Darius Garland isn't playing both ends of back-to-backs, but he is not on a minutes restriction and has been playing very well lately. The bigger problem is further down the pecking order.

Bennedict Mathurin just missed his fourth straight game with a toe injury that he has been dealing with all season. John Collins suffered an ankle sprain on Saturday in Dallas. He was considered probable to play against the Bucks on Monday, but his condition worsened throughout the day. The starting power forward was eventually downgraded and ruled out. Nicolas Batum started in his place.

The Clippers gave the latest on both key contributors. Team insider Joey Linn reported that Collins was experiencing soreness in his ankle today and will be evaluated. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's crucial game against the Raptors. Mathurin, on the other hand, played five-on-five on Monday, and the team is "hopeful he'll be back this week."

John Collins sprained his left ankle at the end of the Dallas game. He reported an increase in soreness today and is being evaluated currently.



Bennedict Mathurin played 5-on-5 today, and the Clippers are hopeful he’ll be back this week. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 24, 2026

Bennedict Mathurin Nearing a Return, John Collins TBD

Mathurin inching closer to a return is a positive sign for the Clippers. LA would love to take it easy on Leonard in the final stretch of the season, both in terms of minutes and offensive load. Mathurin will be key to taking on some of that shot-creation burden. Plus, the Clippers would love to see the Garland-Mathurin-Leonard trio in action before making a determination about Mathurin's future in the offseason.

The Clippers have a relatively easy schedule in the final ten games of the season. Only three of their remaining games are against teams over .500, with the first one coming on Wednesday against the Raptors. Having Mathurin back for that clash will go a long way in getting the Clippers closer to their goal of finishing in the top eight.

Collins' status is more up in the air. Increase in soreness two days after an ankle sprain is obviously not ideal, but the fact that he was on his way to playing on Monday until getting ruled out a few hours before the game suggests that it may not be very serious. We should get a better idea when the Clippers reveal their first injury report ahead of the Raptors game.