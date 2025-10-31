Clippers Return to Full Strength vs Pelicans in Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers have started the 2025-26 season 2-2, with both losses coming on the road and both wins coming at home. On Friday night, the Clippers play host to the New Orleans Pelicans on Halloween, an opportunity to secure their third win of the season. Even though the Clippers have the talent advantage, Tyronn Lue has just a 5-12 record vs the Pelicans.
Heading into the season, the Clippers were viewed as potential title contenders with a veteran-heavy team. The only problem is that with age comes injury concerns, and the Clippers haven't really been full strength yet this season. On Friday night, Lue and his staff will get the chance to see the full rotation healthy.
Clippers Injury Report
According to the NBA's official injury report, the Clippers have only Jordan Miller (hamstring), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (ankle), and Kobe Sanders (knee) listed, all of whom are OUT. Therefore, the Clippers will get to have their full expected rotation active tonight, getting a test against one of the NBA's worst teams this season.
The major return to the lineup for the Clippers will be Bradley Beal, who has missed the past two games with back soreness. While he didn't put up any eye-popping numbers in his first two appearances this year, he should be a major component of this team once he's able to reach full health.
With the Phoenix Suns last season, appearing in 53 games, he averaged 17.0 points per game and shot 38.6% from beyond the arc. The Clippers can't expect Beal to put up that level of production again with all the talent around him, but if he can be a go-to shot maker when asked, he'll do well in filling the void left by Norman Powell's departure.
Pelicans Injury Report
As for New Orleans, two-way players Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson will be unavailable tonight, while Kevon Looney (knee) is DOUBTFUL and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) remains OUT. The Pelicans are currently winless on the season, and the Clippers aren't going to be an easy matchup for them to try and get back in the win column.
However, without their first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pelicans should have no desire other than to try and win every game, even if they are at a talent disadvantage. With head coach Willie Green appearing to be on the hot seat, a loss tonight could make that decision come sooner rather than later.