Clippers vs. Sixers Injury Report: Will Kawhi Leonard, James Harden & Joel Embiid Play?

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their winning ways with a blowout victory on the road against the Suns on Sunday. As a result, they moved all the way up to ninth place in the Western Conference, increasing their chances of a postseason spot. On Monday, they have an excellent shot at keeping their hot streak alive when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at Intuit Dome.

The Sixers are beginning a five-game West Coast road trip and will travel to the Bay Area to face the Warriors on Tuesday. The Clippers, on the other hand, are on the second night of a back-to-back. With both teams having aging superstars with injury concerns, this certainly complicates matters. Add in the fact that Kawhi Leonard just returned from an injury, James Harden missed the Phoenix game for personal reasons, and Joel Embiid hasn't played on both legs of a back-to-back this season, and it's safe to say that NBA fans had a ton of questions about availability heading into Monday's game.

James Harden Out, Kawhi Leonard & Joel Embiid Available on Monday

Philadelphia will be without Paul George, who is serving a 25-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy. Kelly Oubre Jr., who was questionable to play earlier, will be available to suit up. Joel Embiid is listed as probable, meaning that he is likely to sit out Tuesday's game against the Warriors instead.

For the Clippers, Derrick Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a knee sprain and will miss his 15th straight game. More importantly, James Harden will miss his second straight game for personal reasons after sitting out the Suns clash on Sunday night. Bradley Beal and Chris Paul continue to be away from the team.

Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, is not on the injury report. Despite playing 30 minutes in Phoenix last night, the star forward will suit up on the second night of a back-to-back. Whether he will be on a minutes restriction, however, remains to be seen. The 34-year-old has not played over 31 minutes since his return from knee contusion two weeks ago.

The Clippers will rely extensively on Leonard in Harden's absence. Against the Suns, Leonard had a 36.5% usage rate, attempting 20 field goals and 10 free throws in 30 minutes. With Kobe Sanders taking Harden's place in the starting lineup, the shot creation burden will almost entirely fall on Leonard. Coming off a surprising snub on the All-Star reserves, Leonard should be highly motivated for the 10 pm EST tipoff against the Sixers.

