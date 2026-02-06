Ivica Zubac Shares Heartfelt Farewell Message With Clippers Fans

The Los Angeles Clippers made more changes to the roster at the trade deadline than was initially expected. After parting ways with James Harden for Darius Garland, the Clippers accepted Indiana's trade offer for Ivica Zubac on Thursday, ending the Croatian big man's time in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old center was the longest-tenured Clipper at the time, and his departure signaled the end of an era for Clippers basketball.

After he joined the Clippers in 2019 trade deadline, Zubac quickly became a fan favorite. He was a 22-year-old center in his third year in the league, playing 15 minutes per game. As a Clipper, he improved every single year, helping lead LA to six playoff appearances in seven seasons. Last year, he was one of the best centers in the league, making the All-Defensive second team, and putting up 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Ivica Zubac Posts Emotional Goodbye Message After Trade to Pacers

More importantly, however, he always gave it his 100%. He was durable, consistent, and had a great attitude. This came through in his emotional farewell message to Clippers fans on Instagram. Saying that this is one of the toughest moments in his life, Zubac thanked the fans, front office, and the organization.

Zubac said, "Exactly 7 years ago this team gave me a chance and I never imagined it would work out this way. They allowed me to grow as a player and a man. Just wanna say thank you. Especially to the fans. From the moment I put on this jersey, you guys showed me love and support, on good nights and bad nights, never turned your back on me. That meant everything and it was the reason I had such pride representing this jersey."

He continued, "To the people behind the scenes.. medical staff, strength coaches, equipment guys, security, chefs, coaches… thank you for taking care of me from day 1. Lot of stuff you guys do goes unnoticed, but I always appreciated what you guys did in order for me to perform and be the best version of my self. Made so many brothers and friends for life. Loved being part of the Clippers family. Steve and front office thank you guys for trusting me and giving me a chance, year after year. I leave with nothing but love, gratitude and respect for this organization and all you guys. From top to bottom. I’ll never forget these 7 years and love I got here. Always love."

The love Zubac has for the Clippers organization is certainly mutual. In an ideal world, Zubac would have stayed and retired as a Clipper. However, this is life in the NBA. The Clippers received an offer they couldn't refuse. Two potential unprotected first-round picks with serious lottery upside and a talented, young player in Ben Mathurin were an offer the Clippers simply couldn't pass up.

The Pacers are lucky to have Zubac, and Clippers fans will continue to root for his success for the rest of his career.

