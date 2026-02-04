James Harden's Departure Creates Massive Need Clippers Must Address Before Trade Deadline

Even when things were seemingly on track, the Los Angeles Clippers found a way to shock their fanbase. Just when many thought that the Clippers were finally on their way to a postseason spot, James Harden put in a trade request. Less than 24 hours later, Harden was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

Garland comes to LA with obvious strengths. He is a very good offensive player who can score in a multitude of ways, run the pick-and-roll, and play off the ball thanks to his shooting ability. He is a complete offensive player without many weaknesses and as good a replacement for Harden as the Clippers could have realistically found two days before the trade deadline. There is a chance the Clippers don't suffer a decline going from Harden to Garland.

That entirely depends on Garland's return from his toe injury. After a career season in 2024-25, Garland has been dealing with toe issues all season, forcing him to miss nearly half the season and not play up to his standard.

Clippers Will Miss Harden's Durability if They Don't Make Another Trade

Yet, even if Garland looks like his former All-Star self in a Clippers uniform, Harden's departure creates a serious need for LA. Even at his best, Garland can't carry the minutes and usage load Harden can.

Harden is averaging over 35 minutes per game for the second straight season as a Clipper. He has a long track record of playing nearly 40 minutes per game in long stretches of the season. He is on track to play 70 games in a season for the third straight year. Moreover, he is averaging 31.3% usage rate this season and is comfortable carrying a massive offensive burden.

Garland, on the other hand, is averaging 30.5 minutes per game after averaging 30.7 last season. He has played 70 games in a season only once in his seven-year career. He currently has a 25.4% usage rate and has never sniffed a usage rate around 30% for his career. The 26-year-old is a very good offensive player, but doesn't have the durability or the experience as a primary offensive engine.

That is why the Clippers have to follow up the Harden-Garland trade with another move. The Clippers' lack of a capable backup point guard was less of an issue when Harden never missed any time and played 36 minutes a night. With Garland's durability a bigger issue, the Clippers can't afford to ignore their backup playmaker need.

The Clippers have Bogdan Bogdanovic's $16 million expiring salary as a premium asset to acquire another ballhandler. They can use second-round picks, like the one they acquired in the Harden trade, to find a capable option. Otherwise, they will feel the downgrade from Harden to Garland in a significant way.

