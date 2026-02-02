Clippers Just Signaled Their Trade Deadline Intentions With Bogdan Bogdanovic Decision

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their hot streak on Sunday with an impressive road win over the Suns. Despite playing without James Harden, who was out with personal reasons, the Clippers led the entire game on their way to a 24-point win. While this was a statement win for the Clippers, it also signaled their trade deadline intentions.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's Time With the Clippers May Be Coming to an End

Bogdan Bogdanovic was set to make his Clippers return after missing the last 17 games recovering from his hamstring injury. He was off the injury report against the Suns, with many thinking that he was going to have a role in the depleted Clippers backcourt. Even with Harden getting unexpectedly ruled out before the game, however, Bogdanovic was a DNP-Coach's Decision.

Instead, head coach Ty Lue started Kobe Sanders next to Kris Dunn in the backcourt, and had Jordan Miller and Cam Christie come off the bench to round out the rotation. The fact that Bogdanovic wasn't able to crack the rotation that has two players on two-way contracts speaks volumes about where he is in the pecking order.

With three days left before the trade deadline, Bogdanovic is an obvious trade candidate. The 33-year-old sharpshooter makes $16 million this season and has a team option for next year for the same amount. It's almost a certainty that his option will not be exercised, making him a free agent in the summer. As an expiring contract, Bogdanovic should have some trade value for teams trying to open up cap space in the offseason.

The Clippers will be moving on from Chris Paul in the coming days, either by trading or releasing him. This will open up enough roster spots for the Clippers to sign Sanders and Miller to guaranteed contracts.

After Paul, Bogdanovic should be considered the most likely trade candidate. The Serbian shooting guard is the only way the Clippers can acquire a significant upgrade. By attaching a first-round pick or multiple second-round picks to Bogdanovic's salary, the Clippers should be able to land a difference-maker.

Most trade deadline reports connect the Clippers to guards who can shoot. This makes sense considering the lack of PG depth behind James Harden and the dearth of shooting on the roster. If Bogdanovic can't even see the floor when Harden is out, there is very little reason to keep him around past the trade deadline. Now that the Clippers are in the playoff race, it behooves them to try to turn Bogdanovic into a quality rotation piece.

