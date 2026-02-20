Latest Kawhi Leonard Investigation Update Signals Potential Disaster for Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have been under investigation from the league office for allegations of salary cap circumvention in their dealings with Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers and Steve Ballmer allegedly paid Leonard under the table through a third-party sponsor named Aspiration. In the original reporting by Pablo Torre, the agreed amount the Clippers paid Leonard via Aspiration was listed at $28 million over four years.

Since then, there have been more reports and incriminating details about the Clippers' relationship with Leonard. All of this is currently being investigated by the private law firm Wachtell Lipton, which was contracted by the NBA to lead the process. Once they reach a conclusion, the firm will make recommendations to the league office, which will make a decision on Ballmer, Leonard, and the Clippers.

Updates have been few and far between about the investigation. The widespread consensus was that the Clippers could get away with a slap on the wrist. It turns out that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Latest Report Highlights a Potential Worst-Case Scenario in Kawhi Leonard Investigation

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Thursday that there has been "a noticeable shift from earlier in the season," and now there is league-wide speculation that "the NBA's hammer is likely to fall on the Clippers".

It is currently unclear what that speculation is based on. It may be a case of reading between the lines. Some wondered whether the Clippers' unexpected dealings of James Harden and Ivica Zubac had something to do with their knowledge of a looming punishment. Getting younger and adding more draft picks could be seen as a way for the Clippers to prepare for a potential penalty of losing draft capital and in-worst case scenario, Kawhi Leonard.

The fact that the announcement is going to come after the All-Star break may also mean a negative outcome is now more likely. There were rumors that the NBA wouldn't punish the Clippers ahead of them hosting the All-Star weekend at the Intuit Dome. Now that the weekend is behind us, there is very little stopping Adam Silver and the league office to come down on the Clippers and making an example out of them.

The results of the investigation will have reverberating effects on the Clippers and the NBA. If the league were to "bring down the hammer" on LA, it could set the franchise back many years. If Ballmer is punished, an ownership crisis could have a disastrous impact on the organization. If Leonard's contract is voided, his free agency could alter the competitive balance of the entire league.

The odds of all of this happening now seem much higher than they were a few months ago. As if this Clippers season could get any more chaotic, the fans may be in for a ride before the season comes to a close.

Read More About the LA Clippers: