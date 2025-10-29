Ty Lue Explains Reason for Controversial Lineup in Warriors-Clippers Game
It's only been four games, but the LA Clippers have been an incredibly difficult team to predict this season. In their two home games, the team has looked rather impressive against the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.
However, in their two road games, including Tuesday night's game against the Warriors, they looked absolutely awful. Despite the poor play, the Clippers still had a chance to defeat the Warriors until they decided to run a lineup without Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, or Ivica Zubac in the game.
From that moment on, the game was an absolute tailspin. Down seven points in the third quarter, the Clippers ran a full bench lineup that violently allowed a 7-0 run in three minutes. A lineup consisting of Derrick Jones Jr., Chris Paul, Brook Lopez, Kris Dunn, and John Collins.
As it turns out, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden asked to be taken out of the game at the same time in the third quarter, and that's why the team ran a full bench lineup.
Should the Clippers be Concerned?
While the Clippers are still 2-2 on the season, they've looked absolutely atrocious in their two losses so far. The team hasn't been able to score or play defense, looking completely lost at times. The team has received zero offensive production from any of their guards not named James Harden.
Unfortunately, with Bradley Beal out, missing a dynamic scorer like Norman Powell is hurting LA more and more as the days go by.
There are two major issues with the Clippers right now.
One is the manner in which they're losing games. In the games the Clippers have lost, they look like a team completely lost and is an unserious contender. There was no more perfect example of that than their embarrassing opening night blowout loss against the Jazz.
The other big issue for the Clippers is that they have a very easy start to the schedule, and their team is relatively healthy. If the team is serious, then this is the immediate time to capitalize. They're in the midst of an incredibly favorable schedule, and it would be a disaster not to finish at least at 15-5.
It's Still Early
The biggest thing for Clippers fans to remember is that while the Clippers have looked very unimpressive in two of their first four games, it's also still very early. Clippers head coach Ty Lue has been notoriously known for finding his true lineups 20 games into the season.
If there's one thing that the Clippers have shown so far, it's that they're still very clearly tinkering with their lineups right now. However, it's never a good sign that only missing Bradley Beal is this big of an issue for the team.