Predicting Clippers' Team Option Decisions in the Offseason

How much cap space and financial flexibility the Los Angeles Clippers will have this offseason will depend on their team option decisions. They have five players they have to make a determination on: Jordan Miller, Kobe Sanders, Nicolas Batum, Brook Lopez, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. They have until June 26 to decide on Bogi and until June 29 for others.

If the Clippers exercise team options on all five, they will enter free agency with around $39 million in cap space. That will be taken up largely by potential extensions for Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins. So, if the Clippers want to be active in free agency, they will need to turn down a few of these team options to create more cap space. Let's take a look at what we can expect from the Clippers.

Jordan Miller ($2.4 Million Team Option)

Miller began his third year with the Clippers on a two-way deal, but was converted to a standard two-year contract in February. He took a massive step forward this season, becoming a trusted rotation player for Ty Lue. He averaged 22.1 minutes per game in 60 appearances, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

At 26 years old, Miller's upside may be limited, but he can do a little bit of everything on the floor. He knows how to play on both ends of the floor. Per NBA analyst Steph Noh's contract value model, Miller provided a $11.2 million value last season and projects to be a $12.5 million player next season. Getting this type of player on $2.4 million is an absolute no-brainer.

Prediction: Team Option Exercised

Kobe Sanders ($2.2 Million Team Option)

The Clippers aren't going to find better value for $2.2 million than Sanders. The 50th-overall pick in last year's draft, Sanders exceeded all expectations as a rookie. Thrust into a larger role due to injuries and player movement, the 23-year-old guard established himself as a solid rotation player.

Sanders was converted from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal after the trade deadline, and the Clippers will undoubtedly keep him around. He is one of the few young players with some upside on this team.

Prediction: Team Option Exercised

Nicolas Batum ($5.9 Million Team Option)

Batum has been contemplating retirement for some time, and it's very difficult to see him playing anywhere else but LA in the NBA. He was expected to retire after the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but he returned to the Clippers for two more seasons. Before the 2025-26 season, he teased that he expected it to be his last.

Since the end of the season, there hasn't been any revelation about whether or not the Frenchman is retiring. The 37-year-old forward has enjoyed a minor role off the bench over the last two years, and the Clippers would presumably love to have him back as a competent veteran mentor, but it will depend on Batum, and it seems unlikely that he will want to continue to play.

Prediction: Team Option Not Exercised

Brook Lopez ($9.1 Million Team Option)

This one is the trickiest of the decisions. Ideally, the Clippers would want to have Lopez back as their backup center. The 38-year-old still provides a valuable skillset of floor spacing and rim protection.

At the same time, he is probably not going to be worth $9.1 million next season. Especially since he will presumably be coming off the bench and playing limited minutes, there is little reason to pay him that much. Backup centers are generally easier to find than other positions, so the Clippers should be able to get a decent option closer to a minimum salary. Plus, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Isaiah Jackson are still under contract for next season.

Perhaps there could be a scenario in which the Clippers turn down the team option but bring Lopez back on a more team-friendly deal. If the veteran center has suitors elsewhere willing to pay him more, the Clippers should be willing to part ways.

Prediction: Team Option Not Exercised

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($16 Million Team Option)

Against all odds, Bogdanovic finished the season with the Clippers. LA surprisingly didn't trade him at the deadline despite him being out of the rotation and having the ideal matching salary for an upgrade.

The only reason the Clippers would ever consider picking up Bogdanovic's $16 million team option would be to use him as matching salary in a trade. Yet, since the Clippers should have a decent amount of cap space once they don't exercise Bogi's team option, there is little reason for them to do that.

The 33-year-old could stay in the NBA on a minimum deal, but a return to Europe to finish out his career seems like the more likely scenario.

Prediction: Team Option Not Exercised