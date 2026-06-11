3 Second-Round Prospects Clippers Should Target With the No. 36 Pick

Most of the focus has understandably been given to the Los Angeles Clippers' No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but they have two more picks in the second round. Armed with the No. 36 and No. 52 picks, the Clippers will try to find another rotation player or two.

Unlike their approach with the No. 5 pick, the Clippers have to draft for need in the second-round pick. Assuming that they go for one of the offense-first guards with their first-round pick, the Clippers would be wise to target a big man with the 36th-overall pick. The team lacked size and physicality and struggled rebounding the ball, so a prospect who can help in those aspects of the game would be the ideal choice there.

Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

Talking about physicality and rebounding, it's only natural for Tarris Reed's name to come up first. An old-school, enforcer-type of center, Reed can impact the game with his strength, defense, and toughness.

The Clippers simply don't have a player like Reed on their roster. He is physically imposing and makes his presence felt on the interior at all times. He certainly has his limitations, including a general lack of speed, explosiveness, and offensive touch, but that is to be expected in this range of the draft.

The NBA is moving towards more physicality and intensity. The importance of players like Tarris Reed and Isaiah Stewart is growing, and the Clippers would be wise to target Reed if he is there when they are on the clock.

Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia

If the Clippers want a rim protector that can anchor the defense, Onyenso should be their guy. The 6'11" center was one of the best shot-blockers in the country, averaging 2.9 blocks in only 18.6 minutes per game.

Spending time with Kentucky and Kansas State before landing on Virginia last season, Onyenso projects to be a capable NBA center purely off his defensive ability. The other aspects of his game, especially offensively, need improvement. But that is precisely why he is expected to be available at No. 36.

Zuby Ejiofor, PF, St. John's

Just like any prospect selected in the second round, Ejiofor has his weaknesses. At six-foot-nine, he doesn't have true center size, but he doesn't have enough perimeter skills to be a wing, either. As he currently stands, he is somewhat of a tweener.

If he improves his offensive game, however, Ejiofor has a chance to be a solid two-way player. Despite being undersized, Ejiofor is a very good defender and rebounder. With 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks in his final year, the 22-year-old versatile forward showed how disruptive he can be.

Throughout his collegiate career, Ejiofor continued to show a ton of improvement, turning himself into an all-around player who moves very well, gets out in transition, and is a good passer. He is the type of physical, high-motor player whom the Clippers lacked over the years.