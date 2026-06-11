Biggest Mistake the Clippers Must Avoid in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2026 NBA Draft with three picks: the No. 5, No. 36, and No. 52 selections. There can certainly be value found in the second round, but the Clippers' most important decision will be what they end up doing with the fifth-overall pick.

A fascinating decision awaits the Clippers. This year's draft class is widely considered to have a three-player Tier 1 consisting of Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and Darryn Peterson, followed by a one-player Tier 2 of Caleb Wilson. There isn't a consensus on who the best prospect is after that, which puts the Clippers in an interesting spot.

On one hand, this is an advantage for the Clippers since they have a very good idea about who will be available when they are on the clock. On the other hand, it puts a ton of pressure on the Clippers to nail this pick since there isn't a player everyone expects them to take.

What complicates matters is that all the best prospects expected to go in the 5-10 range are all backcourt players. There are a ton of similarities between these guards, and who is the best prospect among them will be in the eye of the beholder.

Fit Shouldn't Play a Role in the Clippers' Decision in the NBA Draft

Who the Clippers should choose may not be obvious, but there is a clear mistake that the Clippers must avoid. LA simply can't make its pick based on the players they currently have on the roster.

This is a common mistake teams make when drafting. They look at their personnel and try to draft players who fit that personnel. For a championship contender that is drafting late in the first round, this makes some sense. For a team that just missed the playoffs and has a ton of uncertainty about its future, like the Clippers, however, it is ill-advised.

The Clippers can't look at their big board and make their decision at No.5 with the Darius Garland-Kawhi Leonard duo in their minds. How much longer either of these players will be in LA is unclear. Plus, this team isn't good enough to prioritize immediate fit over long-term outlook.

So, if the Clippers have a lead guard like Darius Acuff Jr. or Labaron Philon at the top of their big board, they shouldn't pass on them just because they are a poor fit with Garland. What they need to do is draft the best prospect available, see how they develop, and figure out the fit later.

Most players are not positive contributors in their rookie campaigns anyway. This is especially true for primary ballhandlers. It will take at least a year or two to become impactful players. By the time the player the Clippers select becomes starting-caliber, Garland may not even be on this team.

If the Clippers can find a trade-down deal that makes sense, they should pursue it. Otherwise, they shouldn't overcomplicate matters and just pick the best player available regardless of fit.