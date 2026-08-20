What Max Strus Brings to the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have made significant roster changes this year, dating back to the NBA trade deadline in February. Star players like James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and now Kawhi Leonard have been moved.

The Clippers came up short of expectations last season. They secured a spot in the Play-In Tournament but were unable to clinch a top-8 seed in the Western Conference. A new initiative to retool the roster has been put into place this summer, and LA added another piece to the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the Clippers were a part of a five-team trade. The headliners were Max Strus going to LA in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and Peyton Watson heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

Strus Brings Shooting and Defense

This trade is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Clippers. Surrendering a second-round pick is meaningless, and in return, they acquire a capable veteran in Strus.

The Illinois native made his NBA debut in 2019 with the Chicago Bulls but spent the next three seasons with the Miami Heat. He was an integral piece of Miami's success as a three-and-D player. Over his career, Strus has averaged around 10 points per game and shot 34 percent from three.

He's also a decent passer. When given the opportunity, Strus is a smart-decision maker. He's averaged four or more assists per game in each of the last three seasons. He'll bring a steady presence to the guard rotation. Ty Lue will know what to expect from him each night.

The biggest drawback to Strus is his injury history. Last offseason, he underwent foot surgery and missed most of the regular season. Strus has appeared in 62 regular-season games over the last two seasons. Hopefully, he can stay on the court and be a valuable asset to the team.

Backcourt Chaos

Strus doesn't bring an immediate fix to the Clippers' needs. He'll join a crowded backcourt filled with veterans and young players. Many thought LA would pursue Watson since he's a better fit, but the reasoning behind the move is more complicated than that.

Strus is set to make $16.6 million next season, but the Clippers were able to absorb that contract into their trade exception. That wouldn't have been possible with Watson's contract without giving up other players in return.

Now, Lue must decide how to distribute minutes in the backcourt. Strus is a valuable veteran, but he'll likely come off the bench in the early going.