What Is a Realistic Clippers' Sign-and-Trade Package for Peyton Watson?

The Los Angeles Clippers are continuing their pursuit of restricted free agent Peyton Watson. They are reportedly battling it out with the Cavaliers and the Bucks to acquire the Denver Nuggets forward. The problem is, none of these teams has the necessary cap space to give Watson an offer sheet that he would accept. This means that a sign-and-trade is the only viable path to poach Watson.

The Nuggets are currently the only team above the second apron. It's very difficult to imagine them re-signing Watson and bringing their tax bill to over $100 million and starting the season deep into the second apron. Unless they make moves to dump Christian Braun or Cam Johnson's salary, the Nuggets are unlikely to retain Watson and stay under the second apron.

That is why they are entertaining sign-and-trade offers. Their priority will be tax savings and financial flexibility. If they can get a player on a team-friendly deal who can contribute in the process, that would be a major win.

What would that look like in a potential trade with the Clippers?

Kris Dunn or Derrick Jones Jr. Plus a First-Rounder Should Land Watson in LA

A package centered around Derrick Jones Jr. or Kris Dunn is the most realistic scenario. Since the Nuggets are in the second apron, they can't take back two players who make less than the player they send out in the trade. Assuming that Watson will be making somewhere between $15 and $20 million in his new deal, the Nuggets can't take back both Jones Jr. and Dunn.

Sure, they could make moves beforehand, like dumping Zeke Nnaji's contract, to get under the second apron. Then, they could make a trade to take back two players. But Jones Jr. and Dunn combined make over $16 million next season. This would still significantly increase their luxury tax bill.

So, only one of Dunn or Jones Jr. will likely be in the deal. Denver should have plenty of interest in either player, as they lack three-and-D perimeter players who can guard multiple positions.

The Clippers will also have to include some draft capital. Especially since the Bucks and the Cavs also have solid role players that they can offer to the Nuggets, LA has to beat their offers by attaching draft capital.

Assuming the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through, the Clippers will have nine first-round picks in the next seven drafts. They could attach one of their own picks from 2029 to 2033, or use Indiana's pick that they own in 2029, as well as the two picks they will be receiving from Toronto as part of the Kawhi trade.

Including one of these first-rounders, along with Dunn or Jones Jr., should be enough for the Clippers to have the best offer.

Depending on the contract it takes to sign Watson, this could be a bargain deal for the Clippers. If they can get the promising, versatile forward on a deal between $15 and $20 million per year, it has a chance to be one of the more team-friendly contracts in the league. If a first-round pick needs to be sacrificed to make that happen, it would be a worthy gamble for LA.