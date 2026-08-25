Who Clippers Should Start Next to Darius Garland Amid Crowded Backcourt

After the addition of Max Strus, the Los Angeles Clippers have an embarrassment of riches in the backcourt. Darius Garland's spot as the starting point guard is guaranteed, but who will start at shooting guard next to him is unclear. Which direction should Ty Lue go?

Let's identify the possibilities. Between Keaton Wagler, Kris Dunn, Max Strus, Bradley Beal, Kobe Sanders, and Gradey Dick, the Clippers have six realistic options at shooting guard.

There is also the possibility that Brandon Ingram could slide down to the two while Derrick Jones Jr. and Rui Hachimura start together on the wings.

Starting Ingram, Jones Jr., and Hachimura is an interesting option. It gives the Clippers a lot of size, length, and versatility. The problem with this approach is that it dilutes the frontcourt options on the bench. It would mean that the Clippers would have all of the aforementioned guards coming off the bench, making it difficult for Lue to build out rotations that make sense.

The Starting SG Spot Should Be Between Kris Dunn and Max Strus

That is why it makes more sense that Ingram and Hachimura start together and Jones Jr. and Jordan Miller are the backup forwards. This leaves the field of potential starters at SG to Wagler, Dunn, Strus, Sanders, Beal, and Dick.

We can eliminate Dick from contention. How much the Clippers even value him at this point is unclear. He may have been more of a throw-in for salary-matching purposes in the Kawhi Leonard trade. After struggling to hit shots in the first three seasons of his career, it's difficult to see how he carves out a role in this crowded backcourt.

Even though Sanders was a nice story last season, he is still relatively unproven. He should be in the rotation, but he still has to prove himself more to become a starter on this team.

The same goes for Wagler. The organization is very high on him and selected him with the fifth-overall pick for a reason. But there is little need to rush the process and make him a starter from Day 1. Wagler can earn a starting spot as the season progresses, but if the Clippers are hoping to be as competitive as possible next season, bringing Wagler off the bench better suits that plan.

Beal definitely has the highest profile out of this group. The Clippers brought him back for a reason, even though they didn't have a clear need for him. If and when he is healthy, Beal will have a path to start.

In terms of the fit, however, the 33-year-old shooting guard is not the best option. With Garland and Ingram in the starting lineup, the Clippers don't need more shot creation and playmaking. They need their shooting guard to provide more defense, physicality, and off-ball impact.

This leaves Dunn and Strus as the best options to start. The competition should be between the two veterans.

Dunn is clearly the better defender. In fact, he is one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the league and is coming off two solid seasons with the Clippers. Next to two defensive liabilities like Garland and Ingram, he is an excellent fit.

Strus, however, is the far better offensive option. He is not as rock-solid defensively as Dunn, but he can hold his own. He has decent positional size; he is tough and physical. He can guard multiple positions. Unlike Dunn, he is a very dangerous shooter. In addition to his three-point volume and accuracy, Strus can handle the ball and make plays off the catch.

The best two-way option for the Clippers at SG is Strus. He is not the best offensive or defensive option out of the bunch, but he provides the best balance between the two. He offers them a high offensive ceiling with his shooting, while giving them a decent perimeter defender.

The Clippers' starting lineup may be fluid until Ty Lue finds his optimal five-man unit. For now, only Garland and Ingram's spots in the starting five may be guaranteed, but Strus may have the inside track to start at shooting guard.