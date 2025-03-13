Converse Bat Signaled SGA's Shoe Logo Across Boston After Thunder's Win vs. Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder edged out the Boston Celtics 118–112 on Wednesday night in a thrilling potential preview of this year's finals matchup. Led by point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a whopping 34 points, the Thunder officially clinched a playoff spot and added a 54th dub to their win column while playing against the defending champs.
In celebration of SGA's efforts, Boston-based sneaker sponsor Converse projected the guard's signature Converse logo onto buildings across Bean Town like the bat signal—including the TD Garden, home of the Celtics.
Bold, but you have to respect it. Take a look at that below:
A very understated "walk into your trap, take over your trap" type of beat.
If the Thunder and Celtics do end up facing off in the NBA Finals, surely this little stint brewed the perfect amount of bad blood to make for an exciting game. Well done, Converse; the NBA ratings team may have you to thank.