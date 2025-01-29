De'Aaron Fox Discusses Preferred Trade Destination If Kings Move Him
De'Aaron Fox has heard the rumors and is taking them in stride.
This week news broke that the Sacramento Kings would listen to offers for Fox ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. The 27-year-old All-Star point guard has immediately become the top player available during this trade season.
On Wednesday, Fox was asked about the trade rumors and had a low-key response.
"In this league, I expect the unexpected," Fox said to the Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman. "I think crazier things have happened. ... That's their decision. I can't tell them not to listen to offers or I can't tell them to listen to offers."
Fox then claimed he has not asked the team to trade him.
Fox is a huge part of what the Kings do and is having an excellent season. He's currently averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.
While plenty of teams could use his services, he seems to have a pre-set list of preferred destinations, and the Los Angeles Lakers aren't on it.
Rumors have persisted that Fox would love to play for the San Antonio Spurs, joining budding superstar Victor Wembanyama as an elite tandem. When asked if he had a potential future team in mind, Fox was pretty honest.
"For sure, I think everybody has a preferred destination," he said. “I think everybody has a preferred destination if they’re not in the place that—or if they’re not going to be in the place where they are in the moment. I think it’s natural."
We'll see how this plays out over the next few weeks but trade rumors surrounding Fox are only going to heat up as the deadline approaches.