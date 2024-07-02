De'Anthony Melton Has Receipts For His Faith in Warriors' Stephen Curry
De'Anthony Melton wants Golden State Warriors fans to know that he never doubted Stephen Curry.
Melton, who on Monday agreed to a one-year, $12.8 million contract with Golden State, has receipts for such a belief, which traces back to a post he made on X, formerly Twitter, about Curry back in 2013.
"I believe in curry right now," Melton wrote on May 7, 2013.
When House of Highlights, a social media subsection of Bleacher Report, posted the old tweet onto Instagram, Melton took notice, captioning the post onto his Instagram story while writing, "Always believed" with three laughing face emojis.
Too good.
At the time of Melton's post, Curry was fresh off of a 44-point performance in Game 1 of the 2013 Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, a game—and eventually series—the Warriors lost.
And while Curry and Golden State endured their lumps early on, it didn't take long for Curry and company to make Melton look like a prophet.
Just two seasons later in 2014-15, Curry won the league's MVP award and helped lead the Warriors to an NBA title, ending a 40-year championship drought. All Curry has done since is win another MVP award and three more championships while establishing himself as the greatest shooter the league has ever seen.
And now Melton, a fine two-way player in his own right who the Warriors brought in as a potential replacement for Klay Thompson following his departure to the Dallas Mavericks, gets to enjoy the benefits of being teammates with Curry.
And the benefits of his own faith in the Warriors star.