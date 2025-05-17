Derrick White Drops Grim Line Regarding Celtics' Season, Future After Game 6 Loss
The Boston Celtics gave no shortage of sad quotes after they were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in a blowout Game 6 loss, but it was Derrick White's assessment of the exit that was perhaps the most devastating of them all.
"You'll never get this season back. You're never going to have the exact same team again," the guard said after the game. "So obviously, there were some highs and, obviously, some lows of the season, but at the moment, it's just kind of down."
Watch that answer below:
To White's point, the team is at or approaching a crossroads. For one, star Jayson Tatum, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 4, could be out for the full 2025-26 season. And for another, it's looking like it could be way too expensive for the front office to keep its superstar roster as it is now. Meanwhile, new owner William Chrisholm is preparing to take over soon—and who knows what plans he could have in store.
In short, there was always going to be some change this offseason, but Tatum's injury, combined with the team's earlier-than-expected playoff exit, has made all of that a touch more upsetting.
At the very least, guard Jaylen Brown was nonetheless attempting to keep his head up.
"I know Boston—it looks gloomy right now, obviously with JT being out, and us ending the year, but it’s a lot to look forward to," he told reporters after the loss. "I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end."
And added White, during his postgame remarks: "I just love playing with the guys that we have in that locker room. Just great group of guys that compete at a high level. Off the court, we just have a lot of fun and that's just what I'll probably be the most proud of is just being able to say that I put on a Boston Celtics uniform with some amazing group of people."