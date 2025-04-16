NBA Insider Says Dirk Nowitzki Is 'Turned Off' by Mavericks After Luka Doncic Trade
The turmoil surrounding the Dallas Mavericks has only heightened following a somewhat controversial closed door media session held by general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday.
Among those reportedly disillusioned by the organization of late is franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki. Arguably the most important individual in the history of the Mavericks, Nowitzki is discontent with the franchise following its perplexing decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Speaking during an appearance on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, MacMahon discussed Harrison's disastrous press conference and indicated that Nowitzki is unhappy with the state of the team.
"First of all, Dirk is completely turned off by this franchise. ... I asked, 'Hey, why not seek Dirk's input? Why not seek [Mark] Cuban's input?" asked MacMahon. "He basically said, 'If they're not in the building, they don't know what's going on.'
"Stay tuned for the reason Dirk's not in the building and the reason Cuban's not in the building. Because Nico made sure he got his butt kicked out of basketball operations once that trade went through," MacMahon added.
There has been plenty of fallout from Harrison's infamous decision to trade Doncic to L.A., including fan protests outside the arena, choruses of boos directed at Harrison during games and a general sentiment of disapproval from fans on social media. And now it seems that Nowitzki, the most recognizable player in franchise history, has reached his boiling point.
Harrison indicated he has no regrets about the trade––which has widely been regarded as one of the worst in league history––though it certainly seems he's alone in that regard.