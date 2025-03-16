SI

Warriors Teammate Had Perfect Name for Draymond's Version of 'Night Night' Celebration

Green scored the finisher for Golden State on Saturday night against the Knicks.

Josh Wilson

Green scored nine points Saturday / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
With 25 seconds left in a tightly-contested game, Draymond Green scored a layup over Karl-Anthony Towns that put the Golden State Warriors in closeout position over the New York Knicks. According to ESPN Analytics, the layup boosted the Warriors' win likelihood from 89.3% to 95.9%. After going to fouls, the Warriors won, 97-94.

Green, after his big layup in the clutch, opted to borrow a signature celebration from teammate Stephen Curry: The "Night Night."

Warriors teammates loved it, with lots of postgame comments swirling about it. Curry had a reaction to it himself, grading it short of perfection. Moses Moody, who pitched in 18 points in the contest, had an apt alternative name for Green's version of the celebration: The "Nightmare," according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

More often playing a complementary role focused on facilitation, defense, and enforcing, it's infrequent that Green is the go-to scorer in closeout situations, so he relished in the moment, especially against the Knicks and Towns, who he's had a recent off-court controversy with.

Green's in-your-face style of play is nightmarish indeed, so it's an apt nocturnally-themed nickname for Green's remix on the Curry classic, which Steph broke out as recently as this month, and had a signature Olympic moment with it in the gold-medal game in Paris.

Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

