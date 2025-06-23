SI

ESPN Cut to Commercial While Stephen A. Smith Was Talking During Game 7 Halftime

Stephen A. Smith during ESPN’s broadcast of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
Stephen A. Smith during ESPN’s broadcast of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / @NBAonESP
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers played an extremely tight and eventful first half of basketball during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Tyrese Haliburton hit three three-pointers before suffering an achilles injury while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was compassionate, but effective as he scored 16 points to lead the Thunder.

At halftime the Pacers led 48–47 and there was a lot for the NBA on ESPN crew working the game on ABC to talk about. So much so that Stephen A. Smith just kept talking as they went to commercial.

We may never know who from the Thunder needs to step up.

ESPN had previously added a Finals logo to the floor and started showing the starting lineups being announced during this series because fans complained. Perhaps this is also something viewers had been asking for.

