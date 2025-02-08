ESPN Revealed NBA Insider Shams Charania's Screen Time on Trade Deadline Day
ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania is ready for a much deserved nap after the league's trade deadline passed on Feb. 6. In one of the most surprising deadline weeks in NBA history, Charania, along with his iPhone, worked around the clock.
Once the deadline officially passed and the dust settled, ESPN posted a picture in which Charania recreated the famous moment where Jimmy Butler was gassed after the 2020 NBA Finals. Butler, of course, was dealt from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors at the deadline.
While NBA fans receive Charania's reports straight to their own mobile phones, they're also interested in the insider's day-to-day during the NBA's busy transaction season. Charania was kind enough to share his screen time on trade deadline day via ESPN.
Almost the full day, 20 hours and 42 minutes to be exact, staring at a screen and typing away. His average screen time appeared to be close to the 20-hour range throughout deadline week, too. Sunday looked to be the day Charania spent the most time on his phone, which was when he broke the news of the massive Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade just after the clock struck midnight.
Although the NBA truly never sleeps, hopefully Charania can now take a much deserved nap. And maybe a walk where his phone stays at home.
Somewhere, former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is smiling, while his phone stays in his pocket.