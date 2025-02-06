Shams Charania Recreates Classic Jimmy Butler Meme After Hectic NBA Trade Deadline
The 2025 NBA trade deadline has officially passed, meaning ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania will finally be able to catch up on some sleep.
Charania was all over the biggest breaking news stories at this year's deadline, reporting on all of the major trades across the league, ranging from the Luka Doncic-for-Anthony Davis swap to the smaller deals that got done just before the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline.
After the deadline passed, Charania comically recreated a classic meme of former Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (who also got traded at the deadline). Charania could be seen, still holding his phone in one hand, leaning over a cushioned chair at the ESPN studio in a similar pose to that of Butler after his efforts during the Heat's run to the NBA Finals in 2020.
Charania was up at all hours of the night, working his sources in order to get whatever intel was available about possible trades. Considering it was one of, if not the single craziest trade deadline in recent memory, it stands to reason that the 30-year-old is exhausted after his around-the-clock efforts.