Full NBA Playoff Schedule for 2025 Conference Semifinals
After an exciting first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the conference semifinal matchups are set.
The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Miami Heat in emphatic fashion to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals to take on the Indiana Pacers, who beat the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
The defending champion Boston Celtics cruised to an opening round win in five games over the Orlando Magic, and will now face the New York Knicks in the second round, after New York defeated the Detroit Pistons in six games.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are through to the second round in the West after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets, who took down the Los Angeles Clippers in a hard-fought seven-game series in round one. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves took down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games to advance to the West semis for the second straight year. The Timberwolves will take on the Golden State Warriors, after Buddy Hield's huge game seven for Golden State to help the Warriors past the upstart Houston Rockets in round one.
Here's the full conference semifinal schedule:
NBA Playoffs Second Round Schedule
No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers
Game
Date/Time
TV
1
Sunday, May 4, 6:00 p.m. ET
TNT
2
Tuesday, May 6, 7:00 p.m. ET
TNT
3
Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
4
Sunday, May 11, 8:00 p.m. ET
TNT
5*
Tuesday, May 13, TBD
TNT
6*
Thursday, May 15, TBD
ESPN
7*
Sunday, May 18, TBD
TBD
*If necessary
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 New York Knicks
Game
Date/Time
TV
1
Monday, May 5, 7:00 p.m. ET
TNT
2
Wednesday, May 7, 7:00 p.m. ET
TNT
3
Saturday, May 10, 3:30 p.m. ET
ABC
4
Monday, May 12, 7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
5*
Wednesday, May 14, TBD
TNT
6*
Friday, May 16, 8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
7*
Monday, May 19, 8:00 p.m. ET
TNT
*If necessary
No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 4 Denver Nuggets
Game
Date/Time
TV
1
Monday, May 5, 9:30 p.m. ET
TNT
2
Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET
TNT
3
Friday, May 9, 10:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
4
Sunday, May 11, 3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
5*
Tuesday, May 13, TBD
TNT
6*
Thursday, May 15, TBD
ESPN
7*
Sunday, May 18, TBD
TBD
*If necessary
No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 7 Golden State Warriors
Game
Date/Time
TV
1
Tuesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET
TNT
2
Thursday, May 8, 8:30 p.m. ET
TNT
3
Saturday, May 10, 8:30 p.m. ET
ABC
4
Monday, May 12, 10:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
5*
Wednesday, May 14, TBD
TBD
6*
Sunday, May 18, TBD
TBD
7*
Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
*If necessary