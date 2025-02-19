Giannis Antetokounmpo Declares He'd Never Ask Bucks for a Trade
This year's NBA trade deadline was a whirlwind, to say the least. While Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t one of the superstars moved at the deadline, he was was indirectly involved in some of the biggest trades.
For starters, his longtime Milwaukee Bucks teammate Khris Middleton was traded to the Washington Wizards. Then, a report came out stating that the Dallas Mavericks called the Bucks about Antetokounmpo before initiating the blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic going to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to Dallas.
These moves opened up a conversation around the possibility of any NBA star having the chance to be traded at any moment. So, what would Antetokounmpo do if he got the call that he was being traded? First off, he doesn't want that to happen, but if it does, he'll work with the Bucks to do what they need him to do.
"If I get a text from my general manager [Jon Horst], I will share the news with my family and I'll go do my job. I'm getting paid good money to do this job. I would go anywhere I feel they need me," Antetokounmpo said on the Greek television station COSMOTE TV, per a translation by Eurohoops. "I'm not a guy who's going to ask for a trade, they should kick me out."
Antentokounmpo’s current deal locks him in through the 2026-27 season, and he has a player option that would keep him in Milwaukee through the next year as well.
We'll see what the Bucks do in the future regarding their star player, but none of these shocking decisions should be out of the question after what we've seen this year.