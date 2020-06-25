AllGrizzlies
Podcast: Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies with Evan Barnes from The Commercial Appeal

I had a chance to hop on a podcast interview with Evan Barnes, Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer for the Commercial Appeal, yesterday and we discussed the NBA's resumption plans in the 'bubble campus.' Is it safe? Will it be a distraction from the progress of the #BlackLivesMatter protests?  We also discussed the difference between covering college football for Evan compared to the NBA as well as what he thinks about life in the Bluff City!

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sport's Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - 6-23-20

I was guest on the Jason and John Show yesterday as we discussed the NBA beginning to test players for COVID-19 before entering the "bubble campus," what the Grizzlies rotations might be like on the wing and addressed the issue of a lack of representation in sports media from African-Americans in response to Bill Simmons comments.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Test Positive For COVID-19

Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic tested positive for COVID-19 in Serbia last week and now his return to the US is delayed. Jokic is asymptomatic and is expected to be cleared for reentry within a week.

Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley Says That He Will Opt-Out Of Playing When The NBA Season Resumes

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Los Angeles Lakers' guard Avery Bradley has decided to not play in Orlando when the NBA resumes its season on July 31st.

The Memphis Grizzlies Promote A Healthy City With Their 'Believe Memphis' Masks Initiative

"Believe Memphis" has become more than a rallying cry for fan's belief in the success of the Memphis Grizzlies; it is also a commitment from the Grizzles organization to showcase their belief in a healthy and safe community.

Memphis Grizzlies' Youth Basketball Program Named As Finalist For Jr. NBA Program Of The Year

The Arkansas Greyhounds, an affiliate team of the Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball, is being recognized as one of the six finalists for the Jr. NBA Program of the Year. Making them the second Grizzlies' affiliate team to do so.

Demarcus Cousins Will Not Make Himself Available To Be Signed When The NBA Season Resumes

The NBA re-opened the window for teams that are participating in the resumption of the season in Orlando today until June 30th, with many anticipating a team taking a chance on Demarcus Cousins. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cousins will sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 season and will not sign with anyone.

The NBA Transaction Window Reopens Today Allowing Teams To Bolster Their Rosters For ‘The Bubble’

Today at 12pm eastern time, the 22 NBA teams that are participating in the resumption of play in Orlando’s bubble site will have the opportunity to make roster transactions including signing eligible players, adding and converting two-way contracts. The open period will last until June 30th at 11:59pm.

Lebron James Supports Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Jr. After Noose Was Found Hanging In His Team's Garage

An investigation is underway after a noose was found in the garage stall of African-American NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace Jr's racing team. Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James would speak out via Twitter showing his disgust for such a heinous act as well as his support for Wallace.

The Memphis Grizzlies Will Sign Anthony Tolliver When NBA Transaction Window Re-Opens

According to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Memphis Grizzlies will sign veteran stretch big, Anthony Tolliver once teams are allowed to make transactions again on Tuesday, June 23rd.

3 Reasons Why The Memphis Grizzlies Can Hold On To The 8th Seed In The NBA Western Conference

The road to the Memphis Grizzlies' first playoff appearance in 3 years won't be easy, but it's it's certainly doable. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies can hold down the 8th seed

