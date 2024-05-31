11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Massive Victor Wembanyama Statement
Number-one picks aren't always guaranteed to become superstars, but when it comes to Victor Wembanyama, it seems like he's already destined for that path within a year. One 3x NBA All-Star and 11-year veteran believes that Wemby will shatter even more expectations.
During an episode of the Gil's Arena Show, Gilbert Arenas claimed that Victor Wembanyama is going to become a billionaire while he's still in the NBA, and not just from endorsements either, but from his on-court contracts.
"Wemby's going to be a billionaire while he's playing," Arenas said on the podcast. "Faster than LeBron was and then the generation after that. I'm not even talking about off the court, I'm talking about on the court. On the court, he's going to hit a billion."
As a rookie, Victor Wembanyama is currently on a four-year, $55.2 million contract. It's the largest possible deal under the US league's labour agreement. One would have to imagine that when it's time to re-sign Wembanyama to a new contract, he'll like be signing the biggest contract in NBA history.
As farfetched as Arenas' statements usually sound, this one may actually happen. Jaylen Brown currently has the largest contract in the NBA at five years, $304,000,000. As long as Victor Wembanyama doesn't have his career derailed by injuries, you can definitely bet that he'll surpass that number.
