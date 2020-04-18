AllGrizzlies
PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies With Brandon Abraham Of Grizzly Bear Blues

Brandon Abraham covers the Memphis Grizzlies as well as the Memphis Hustle for SBN's Grizzly Bear Blues. He hoped on the podcast with me to discuss the Jalen Green news yesterday. As everyone knows, Green decided to sign an unprecedented deal with the G-League that includes a reported $500 thousand contract, an opportunity to gain endorsements as well as a college scholarship. We discussed the pros and cons of this deal and the short and long term effects that if could have on Green, the NBA and college basketball.

PODCAST: Interview With Memphis Grizzlies Rising Star Forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

I got a chance to interview Jaren Jackson Jr. and to catch up with him on how he’s maintaining during the quarantine. He talked about his aspiring music career and his super-popular Triple J wing flavor at the Wing Guru as well as his thoughts on his team's outlook going forward, rehabbing from his injury, as well as what he thinks about the NBA trying to possibly resume play.

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason and John Show 929 ESPN - 4/15/20

I was a guest yesterday on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN. We talked about a number of topics including Jalen Green choosing to go to the NBA G-League instead of going to college and the impact of the decision on his own career as well as the impact that it may have on college basketball and elite high school players going forward. We also discussed the likelihood of the NBA resuming play.

Daily Cover: LeBron James Seeks Closure Amid NBA Suspended Season

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were regarded as one of the best teams in the NBA this season. With the best record in the western conference, it appeared the Lakers were prepped for a deep playoff run. That was all before Adam Silver suspended the regular season to combat the spread of the coronavirus. SI senior writer Chris Mannix discusses LeBron James' first years in a Laker uniform and why a championship could be the ultimate stamp on his already impressive resume.

In Another Move Of Possible Forward Progression, The NBA Is Planning A 25 Day Window To Resume The Season

Commissioner Adam Silver has stated that nothing will happen as far as a decision is concerned until May 1 at the very earliest but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the league has put together a 25-day framework in the event that they decide to resume play and ultimately crown a champion.

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 6

For essential workers on the frontline, the COVID-19 pandemic hits differently. For local videographer and hospital employee Michael Butler Jr, there is a blurred line between non-essential and essential. He has found a way to blend the bleak reality of one profession with the hope and optimism of another.

Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Responds To Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn's Claim For Rookie Of The Year Via Twitter

Miami Heat rookie guard Kendrick Nunn stated in an interview yesterday his case for why he thinks that he deserves to be the NBA Rookie Of The Year. Nunn referenced that his team has a better record than the Grizzlies and because of this, he should be named over Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Morant would later take to Twitter to basically dismiss this notion.

NBA H-O-R-S-E Tournament Showed How Much We Miss Basketball

The NBA held its H-O-R-S-E tournament this past weekend and although the event itself was somewhat lackluster, it did accomplish one thing. We all miss sports, and for basketball fans specifically the NBA. The playoffs were supposed to start this upcoming weekend and now there’s no certainty that this NBA season will even resume. SI’s Robin Lundberg reiterates how much he misses his favorite sport.

One Year Later, Zach Kleiman Has The Memphis Grizzlies Exceeding All Expectations

Zach Kleiman was basically an unknown entity within the Memphis Grizzlies organization before being named as the team's Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations on April 11, 2019. One-year later he has not only made a name for himself but he has proven many of his doubters wrong by advancing the rebuild of the Memphis Grizzlies in a way that proved doubters wrong.

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Should Keep An Eye On The Mutual Love Between Giannis Antetokounmpo And Milwaukee

The Memphis Grizzlies have a potential superstar talent in Ja Morant. With Memphis being one of the league's smallest markets, many may think that Morant may one day want out. The city of Milwaukee might have the blueprint for keeping an MVP level talent happy in a small market as Sports Illustrated's Steve Rushin explores in today's Daily Cover how for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it has become the Land of the Freak.

Hot Clicks: As Basketball Fans, H-O-R-S-E is All We've Got

The Memphis Grizzlies season has been placed on hold unfortunately and even though the NBA has made plans to acquire rapid testing devices as well as Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins speaking to the local media about how he thinks the eighth seed should be handled if the season resumes, we are still in a holding pattern. The NBA and ESPN's collaborative H-O-R-S-E competition is all that we have as a hoops fix.

