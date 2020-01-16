Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's Grizzlies Maven On The Jason and John Show - 92.9 ESPN - Wednesday, January 15th
Anthony Sain
I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week we talked about comparing Ja Morant to Mike Conley Jr., can Zion Williamson catch Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year race and Precious Achiuwa's projection as an NBA prospect.<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/92-9-featured-podcast/grizzlies-audio-anthony-sain-grizzlies-maven-si-jo/embed" width="100%" height="180px" frameborder="0"></iframe>