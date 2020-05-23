Hall Of Fame NBA Coach Jerry Sloan Passes Away At Age 78

Legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan passed away Friday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Sloan, who was the head coach of the Utah Jazz for 23 years, orchestrated the pick and roll offense to perfection with John Stockton and Karl Malone during the ‘90s. He also played professionally for the Chicago Bulls.

Easily one of the most accomplished and respected coaches of all time, Sloan was the fourth all-time in career victories. His coaching career ended on a sour note after a publicized disagreement with then franchise player Deron Williams, soon led to Sloan’s unexpected retirement.

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz,” said the Jazz organization in a statement. “He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty, and tenacity he brought to our franchise.”

© Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

