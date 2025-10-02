How a Two-Word Slogan is Shaping Ja Morant, Grizzlies' NBA Season
The Memphis Grizzlies' training camp for the 2025-26 NBA season has just began this week. The Western Conference might be the most talented it's been in years, and the Grizzlies are right in the thick of things when it comes to contending in the West.
For the Grizzlies, led by guard Ja Morant, this season will be an important one. After the departure of Desmond Bane and Morant not being fully available the past two seasons due to varying reasons, they'll need everyone to step up and have a team-first mentality.
The Phrase Defining Grizzlies 2025 Training Camp
"Speed Kills" is what has been trending for Memphis thus far. Ty Jerome, a newcomer to Memphis after being a standout role player for Cleveland last season shared, "I think it's exactly what it sounds like. We're trying to play as fast as possible. "
"I think we're overdoing it right now, so it might look a little sloppier than what we might want it to be, but we're trying to preach those really good habits now -- of how fast can we play, how aggresive can we be on defense, and try to build those habits (early on)," he continued.
How Morant and Company Is Feeling Thus Far
Newly appointed head coach Tuomas Iisalo immediately implemented speed as a priority for his team. "Generally, if you can be the faster party, it’s going to be very difficult for the other team to keep up with you,” he said.
The team leader in Morant had an interesting choice of words for how fast-paced the camp was thus far. “We all might need an inhaler."
The 26-year-old guard is already quick, so it looks like Iisalo means business, and the rest of the team is buying into the system too.
"There was no time wasted. We were talking about speed kills, and we were making sure everything is fast, to the point. I felt like it was super efficient," mentioned Santi Aldama.
Aldama has been with the Grizzlies for the past four seasons, increasing his role and scoring averages every year, and earned a $52 million payday this summer.
With the team bought in, then having Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey return early in the season, as long as the Grizzlies keep their composure, this could be a lethally quick team. If they adopt this mantra for the entire season, fans could very well see "Speed Kills" T-shirts lining the rows of the FedEx Fourm next April as the playoffs begin.