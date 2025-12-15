Maybe the Grizzlies will keep Ja Morant after all

It has been a long, long time since Ja Morant won a game.

The Grizzlies surged without their starting point guard, albeit almost exclusively against bad teams and largely because Zach Edey came back and started wrecking opponents' offenses. And now Edey is out and Morant is back, and the Grizzlies gave up 130 points in a home loss to Utah.

Even so, there's one prominent NBA reporter who isn't so sure Morant is going anywhere anytime soon. Sam Amick noted what has seemed apparent from the eye test, that Morant has been "more engaged with his teammates and the coaching staff" of late. And that maybe a reconciliation was occurring in a way that will keep Morant from being moved, at least at this time.

Memphis Grizzlies ‘working through’ Ja Morant, per @sam_amick



“It seemed like he was more engaged with his teammates and the coaching staff. The messaging out of Memphis from the top on down is that they’re trying to work through it as opposed to cutting the cord.”



(🎥:… pic.twitter.com/CExGPm7vKb — BALLIN HQ (@BallinHQ) December 15, 2025

Is this real?

Of course, some of this could be spin, as tends to happen in the weeks preceding the February trade deadline. If you leak that you may retain a player, other teams might be inclined to offer more if they really want him. Creating a market is always critical for getting a solid return, and that leads to lots and lots of nonsense noise.

There is some rationale to keeping Morant, however, at least for now. The Grizzlies' horrible luck has kept them from seeing the projected starting five -- with Edey, Morant, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cedric Coward -- on the court for even a minute. And others, such as Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen Jr., haven't played at all. Their insertion into the rotation could assist a bench that has already been above average.

Add all that together, and consider the weakness of the bottom of the Western Conference, and there is a path for Memphis to make the playoffs, likely out of the Play-In. And if Morant could find his shot (he was 7 of 20 in his return and has struggled all season), the Grizzlies might be a spoiler. It does not seem that they are intent to tank.

Still, they actually need to win a game with Morant at the controls. They get another chance Monday in Los Angeles against the Clippers, a team they recently throttled twice without him. An efficient outing from Morant, with plenty of smiles, would do wonders.