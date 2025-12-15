Maybe the Grizzlies will keep Ja Morant after all
In this story:
It has been a long, long time since Ja Morant won a game.
The Grizzlies surged without their starting point guard, albeit almost exclusively against bad teams and largely because Zach Edey came back and started wrecking opponents' offenses. And now Edey is out and Morant is back, and the Grizzlies gave up 130 points in a home loss to Utah.
Even so, there's one prominent NBA reporter who isn't so sure Morant is going anywhere anytime soon. Sam Amick noted what has seemed apparent from the eye test, that Morant has been "more engaged with his teammates and the coaching staff" of late. And that maybe a reconciliation was occurring in a way that will keep Morant from being moved, at least at this time.
Is this real?
Of course, some of this could be spin, as tends to happen in the weeks preceding the February trade deadline. If you leak that you may retain a player, other teams might be inclined to offer more if they really want him. Creating a market is always critical for getting a solid return, and that leads to lots and lots of nonsense noise.
There is some rationale to keeping Morant, however, at least for now. The Grizzlies' horrible luck has kept them from seeing the projected starting five -- with Edey, Morant, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cedric Coward -- on the court for even a minute. And others, such as Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen Jr., haven't played at all. Their insertion into the rotation could assist a bench that has already been above average.
Add all that together, and consider the weakness of the bottom of the Western Conference, and there is a path for Memphis to make the playoffs, likely out of the Play-In. And if Morant could find his shot (he was 7 of 20 in his return and has struggled all season), the Grizzlies might be a spoiler. It does not seem that they are intent to tank.
Still, they actually need to win a game with Morant at the controls. They get another chance Monday in Los Angeles against the Clippers, a team they recently throttled twice without him. An efficient outing from Morant, with plenty of smiles, would do wonders.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick