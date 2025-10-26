Ja Morant Shares Praise for Cedric Coward After 27-Point Game vs Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered one of the worst losses to start the 2025-26 NBA season on Friday, losing by 32 points to the Miami Heat in a game that was out of hand from the jump, with the Grizzlies trailing by as many as 45 points. Therefore, in the second leg of their back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers, Memphis had no choice but to dominate and look past that rough game.
And so they did, with the Grizzlies taking the 128-103 win over the Pacers, dominating the whole way through and outscoring the Pacers in every quarter. While it was an injury-riddled Pacers team, the same can be said for Memphis, who has several key rotation pieces sidelined. But it was Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way for the Grizzlies, but rookie Cedric Coward.
The rookie wing had 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench, adding six rebounds and four assists on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. A player who rose quickly up draft boards after opting to forgo his remaining eligibility, the Grizzlies traded up to the 11th pick to snag him, and it looks like the right move so far.
After the game, teammate Ja Morant took some time to give Coward his flowers for his efforts.
“That’s what I seen, training camp and all. I was just waiting for it," Morant said about Coward, according to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. Coming off the bench for Memphis in all three games, Coward is now averaging 19.0 points per game on 72.3% shooting from beyond the arc. One of the most efficient players in the NBA to start the year, the Grizzlies might have a new star.
Being interviewed on the court right after the game, Morant was then asked about Coward, making sure to show him love while he was doing a different post-game interview.
What Can Cedric Coward Be For Memphis?
Coward might be coming off the bench for Memphis right now, but it might not be long if he continues to play at this level. He's out-produced both Jaylen Wells and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season, so Tuomas Iisalo will have a tough task on his hands if he decides to bench one of them in favor of Coward.
Looking ahead, the Grizzlies travel to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and if Coward does well against them yet again, Iisalo might have no choice but to start the standout rookie.