Ja Morant Speaks On Using The National Media Counting Out The Memphis Grizzlies As Motivation

When Ja Morant was asked about how he feels about national media counting his team out and predicting that the New Orleans Pelicans or Portland Trailblazers, Morant said that he uses it as motivation. Morant and his young Memphis Grizzlies squad is poised and primed for its return in Orlando when the NBA season resumes.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

