VIDEO: 3-Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant On Defending Trae Young, The Secret To The Team's Camaraderie, And "You Hear Me?"

Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant spoke to the local media after his team's 118-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night. Morant finished the game with 24 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. He would share three quick points with me on his team's effort defending Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young, the team's high level of camaraderie and who would take his role with the "You Hear Me?!" if he was the player who had to do the walk-off interview.

The Grizzlies held Trae Young to 16 points on 25 percent shooting from the field and 10 percent from three-point range. Their team effort not only forced Young to take bad shots but also limited him from getting to the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies camaraderie is at an all-time high as well, as the team seems to be getting along at all times. Whether it's support from the bench or Morant joyfully interrupting his teammate's walk-off interviews, the team is just flat out fun.

Ja Morant "3-Pointer"

Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies