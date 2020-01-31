Memphis Grizzlies Players Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric Are Suspended For Friday's Matchup Against The New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies were involved in a minor altercation Wednesday night against the New York Knickers stemming from Knicks guard Elfrid Payton pushing Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder after Crowder stole an inbounds pass and immediately shot a three-pointer up 124-106 with 48 seconds remaining. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric left the bench during the altercation and as a result, will be suspended from the Grizzlies matchup Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The news does not come as much of a surprise as the NBA rule is pretty cut and dry as far as leaving the bench during an altercation being prohibited.

The rule on player conduct during an altercation includes the following:

"During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be subject to suspension, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined up to $50,000."

My Thoughts On The Ruling:

This rule leaves no leeway for players that may be assuming the role of 'peacemakers' or anything of that nature. With Jackon Jr. now out of the equation, you can expect for Coach Taylor Jenkins going to either Solomon Hill or Brandon Clarke to start. Hill started the last game that Jackson Jr. missed, but Clarke would seem to be a much more dynamic matchup against rookie Zion Williamson of the Pelicans. With Marko Guduric being out as well as Grayson Allen and possibly DeAnthony Melton who missed his second game with a hand injury, it might mean more minutes for Josh Jackson, who logged his first minutes of the season with the Grizzlies on Wednesday.