Memphis Grizzlies Assistant Coach Niele Ivey To Be Named New Head Coach Of Notre Dame Women's Basketball

After one season of being an assistant coach under Coach Taylor Jenkins with the Memphis Grizzlies, Niele Ivey has been chosen to return to her alma mater as the new Head Coach of Women's Basketball. Ivey served as an assistant or as a player for a combined 17 seasons for the Fighting Irish under legendary Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. She also played in the WNBA for 5 seasons for the Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury and Detroit Shock. Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins recently said that the Grizzlies were undefeated in games that Ivey scouted as well as several players crediting her as an excellent coach that has helped develop their games.

