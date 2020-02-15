AllGrizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke Shine Bright In NBA Rising Stars Game

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies sensational young trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, and Brandon Clarke all headed to Chicago for the NBA Rising Stars Game with a common goal in mind - to represent the Grizzlies and the city and Memphis to the fullest. Although they played on different sides on the court, the three Grizzlies representatives showed the rest of the world why the Grizzlies are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA.

Ja Morant Post Game Comments

All three players were in the starting lineup for Team USA and Team World respectively with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clark matching up against each other for the game's opening tip.  Ja Morant would find Jackson Jr. for an alley-oop slam dunk for the game's opening basket.  Team World seemed to have an early edge against its domestic counterparts but Team USA would prevail in the second-half 151-131. 

Brandon Clarke would finish the game with 22 points 8 rebounds and 2.  Clarke, who played for Team World, had several highlight slam dunks as well - something that Grizzlies' fans have become all too familiar with. Clarke would comment on what it was like playing against his teammates.

"I was just kind of in awe watching them really," Clarke said about Ja and Jaren. "So I wasn’t really telling my teammates what they were going to do. I actually would just say, “Jaren is pulling left heavily,” which he did. But that’s pretty much it."

"It’s definitely weird playing them," Clarke added. "But it’s kind of cool guarding Ja, because I see why he is so tough to guard. I think he had a really good finish going left on me and I see why that shot is so hard to block. I’ve seen Ja do that move so much going left and doing that double layup and I still couldn’t stop it. So it shows how hard it is to guard him."

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points and 7 rebounds for Team USA including a three-point make.  Ja Morant had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, including several alley-oop plays to his Team USA teammates, especially Zion Williamson.  Morant would also share his thoughts on the game.

"It was a fun game," said Morant. "We tried to get more serious in the second half. I was able to come out with the win, so that’s good for us. Just the lobs I guess we threw. I can’t say the end of the game was highlights because we missed."

"I was just playing the game and just trying to enjoy, embrace the moment, just have fun with the guys on both teams," Morant would add. "We were just trying to make it a little exciting for the fans. That’s why they came here, to enjoy the weekend. Just trying to make it a good game."

Morant On His Young Surprising Grizzlies Team

"We are just young, very athletic and just get out and run," said Morant. "I feel like we all have something to prove. We just go out with this chip on our shoulder. We keep proving people wrong. But go out every night and play together.

Morant On Playing Against The Other Rising Stars

"It was nice," said Morant. "I mean, like they said, Rising Stars. That’s what this game is for, for guys coming up in the league trying to be big-time players. Definitely special playing with the best young talent in this NBA." 

