Memphis Grizzlies' Josh Jackson is focused on getting back on the court and not free agency

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies guard Josh Jackson will be a restricted free agent this offseason but in the meantime, he is locked in on helping his team compete in the bubble campus.  

"I haven't thought much about it," said Jackson. "Me and my agent have done a little talking here and there but I think the most important thing is for me to come out here and do the best that I can do. Just be the player that I know that I can be and try to help my team win games. That's all that I've really been focused on."

