After an exciting opening weekend in the big tournament, multiple lottery picks have taken the nation's attention, showcasing just why they're so highly touted.

With the 2026 NBA Draft class considered the most talented in recent memory, with arguably the deepest pool of guard talent of all time, any teams with a pick in this class are as happy as can be.

Lucky for Memphis Grizzlies fans – their team has two 1sts and the most valuable 2nd of them all, the 31st pick, and in a deep draft like this, a pick in the 30s could end up as valuable as one in the 20s.

How will the draft go down once the order is set by the bounce of the llottery balls? While we know every team's odds, the end results can go in so many different directions, it's hard to keep count.

As of today, the Grizzlies have a 32% shot at landing a Top-4 pick, but also a 67% chance of falling to 7-9, with a nonzero odds of slipping to 10 or even 11.

With a Tankathon spin, a little hope, and a bit of luck: we're off with a 2026 NBA Mock Draft:

2026 NBA Mock Draft (Post March Madness Opening Weekend)

1. Utah Jazz –– AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

Feb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots a three point shot over West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

A 6'9" high-flying walking highlight electric athlete who throws down monster jams and pulls up for impossible shots, AJ Dybantsa can do things on the court few other people alive can do.

Developing as a playmaker over the course of his BYU season, dropping big-time tough shotmaking performances, showing glimpses of his clear athletic gifts, his tough-to-contest shot release, and his dynamic body control winding through traffic.

With great power, comes great responsibility; fine-tuning his decision making to pick his spots at a more efficient rate at the next level would elevate Dybantsa's already starry-eyed potential.

All but guaranteed to at least be a high end starter big wing who can defend, score, and create for others, Dybantsa has all the tools to carve out a memorable career; hopefully his next team finds the right mix of primary on-ball reps and improved shot selection to maximize his massive potential.

The Jazz add a dynamic wing tough shot maker to the mix to go with their slew of perimeter shooters, where the collection of shooting talent could create a well-spaced sum of its parts under Will Hardy.

2. Indiana Pacers –– Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke's 6'9" dancing bear point power forward shows one of the rarest combination of skills seen in a draft prospect.

Cameron Boozer blends all-around efficient scoring versatility, someone strong and skilled enough to operate either end of a pick-and-roll, pop out for three, post up mismatches, draw fouls as a downhill force, and take and make three-pointers on and off the ball.

Boozer's super powers like defensive instincts anticipating steals, timing up rebounds at an elite rate, and quarterbacking grab-and-go outlet passes in transition stand out amongst peers.

Cameron Boozer is a generational prospect by every conceivable metric, most notably due to his impact rating via BPM; what stands out is stats showing Boozer's efficient scoring and decision-making process in every situation via PPP, plus all the shooting touch indicators in FT%, rim finishing, 3PA & 3P%, and measures showing his instincts in ORB%, STL%, AST%, and TOV%.

Any team who ends up with Boozer will be thrilled at his model of consistency, special two-way feel, and immediate track as the clearest lock possible for superstardom. The Pacers have rumored interest in Boozer as high as #1 in this draft, and for good reason; they'd be thrilled to find a potential star talent who fits in so smoothly with their team identity and rotation.

3. Memphis Grizzlies –– Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against California Baptist Lancers guard Martel Williams (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The next big guard coming to take over the NBA is 6'6" Darryn Peterson; this kid is special, with scouts calling him the most talented scorer, defender, and overall two-way guard prospect since the late great Kobe Bryant, which is as high of praise as possible, and a lot of hype to live up to.

And, yet, Peterson exceeds expectations every time he laces up the sneaks.

As a dynamic athlete that stays two steps ahead of the opponents, sees passes coming for game-breaking pick-six steals and breakaway slams, flying up and down the court for wild pull-up jumpers and ESPN Top-10 worthy slam dunks off incredible body control, masterful handle, fundamental footwork, underrated read-and-react playmaking vision, there's few things Peterson can't do on the basketball court.

Finding a new franchise cornerstone guard with the #3 pick is a steal for any team, but especially this Memphis squad rebuilding on the fly with plans to move on from its resident star guard this summer.

4. Atlanta Hawks (from NOLA) –– Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks acquiring Jonathan Kuminga should not stop them from taking a potential All-D two-way star talent in Caleb Wilson; and, in theory, Wilson's two-way force downhill scoring game could slide right in next to Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu as a supersized defensive-minded frontcourt that attacks the rack, with guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels guarding on the perimeter, and the shot creation of Nickeil and Jalen helping put everyone in place.



That said, there just something drawing me to Houston's tough guard Kingston Flemings, and how he could mesh with Atlanta's core going forward.



Not just Flemings' individual scoring prowess, but his incredible playmaking and steal-forcing superpowers, the type of potential consistent halfcourt shot creation from a guard the team hasn't had since trading Trae Young, andwho can be a plus-defender to boot.



Like most draft prospects, Flemings will need to continue developing in some areas, like the consistency of his pull-up shot to beat NBA pick-and-roll defenses, but he has outlier elite traits that should help his game translate quickly as a guard who hustles on both ends and has great touch, vision, and decelerating start-stop burst body control to burst past just about any defender.



Flemings possesses star upside due to his elite driving ability, tough shot making, two-way impact, and next-level decision-making feel as a passer, scorer, and defender.

The Hawks might have just dealt one lottery pick talent last year (Queen) for two the last two years. (Newell, Flemings), who I'd bet will both bring more winning impact to Queen long term.

With the #2 pick in the Guards Only 2026 NBA Draft...



Kingston Flemings!



"I think the defensive thing does put Flemings in a different tier than the other guards... Flemings has the tools to be a legit plus."



- @bjpf_ on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/eKcZQ712YW — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 27, 2026

5. Washington Wizards –– Caleb Wilson | Forward | UNC

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 6'10" Forward out of UNC has gone underrated throughout this draft process, and here I am letting him drop even further. Caleb Wilson is closer to the Top-3 in talent than he is to the field; Wilson's frame, defensive instincts, active hands, downhill force pace and self-creation scoring are tantalizing traits that build one of the most impressive archetypes of the draft.

Would any team not take a big wing who can guard the other team's best big wings and potentially go toe-to-toe with them in a tight window tough shot-making contest?

The Wizards would be thrilled to leave this draft with Wilson, really at any slot in the Top-5.



With two win-now stars in place in Trae Young and Anthony Davis who should both complement the young big wing star, selecting a defensive, play-finishing focused forward also complements their young core full of scorers, passers, creators on the wing.

Wilson could return Top-3 value despite falling to 5 here, with as high as potential as anyone due to his big wing defense, downhill scoring, and tough shotmaking skill-set; while the playmaking for others isn't a strength, his soft touch, fundamental footwork, defensive prowess and scoring gravity will make him a high-impact tough out any night

6. Brooklyn Nets –– Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) controls the ball during the first half against the VCU Rams during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of the most exciting stories in college basketball, the 6'6" guard out of Illinois took the reigns of his offense by storm and never looked back; Keaton Wagler is the type of tall pace-pushing pull-up shooting point guard that front offices are looking for ever since Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to the Finals.

Wagler is not quite the same level of athlete as prospect Haliburton, who was a strong defensive playmaker, offensive connector, and could up for a few dunks, but Keaton generally makes up for his lack of bounce with decelerating body control helping him get two feet in the paint on drives.

As Brooklyn takes big swings on talent, rebuilding by playing faster, grabbing a grab-and-go promising offensive engine with shooting and playmaking upside like Keaton Wagler fits just that.

7. Sacramento Kings –– Darius Acuff | Guard | Arkansas

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against Hawaii Rainbow Warriors guard Isaiah Kerr (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff has electrified the college basketball world with game-breaking play, dropping big game after big game in the SEC and now March Madness.

As a prospect, Acuff's scoring, shooting, athleticism are tools he uses to get downhill, to get to his spots, that will likely translate into reliable scoring at the next level. While his creation can feel forced at times, it produces results, with Arkansas racking up wins as Acuff gets buckets and drops dimes.

Scouts worry that Acuff's defense is so non-existent, that he'll have trouble staying on the floor against starters at the next level; the exception to this rule being if a team thinks the offensive star upside is real enough to make up for the defense; two-way lineups can flank true offensive engines.

If it only takes one team to talk themselves into taking Acuff Top-10, why not the team that just traded away another star guard formerly coached by John Calipari?

8. Dallas Mavericks –– Mikel Brown Jr. | G | Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. has lit up the college scene with huge shooting performances as the season goes on, highlighted by a 10 3PM outing on his way to 45 PTS against NC State.

Brown promises to have one the most nuclear firepower hot hands in the draft, and when combined with his point guard playmaking, makes for an exciting offensive-minded prospect. Defense is questionable at best, but talent is talent, and Brown's shooting is the type of special skill that puts fans in seats.

Spacing the floor for Cooper Flagg and company while being a potential offensive engine to make life easier for Dallas's do-it-all power forward as a score-first high-volume 3pt shooting point guard playmaker, Brown can be the straw that stirs the drink.

9. Chicago Bulls –– Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) goes to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

6'3" point guard Christian Anderson is one of the more dynamic movers in this draft, a downhill force playmaker with real two-way feel, shooting touch, and physical tools that keep his draft stock rising.

Between his experience playing FIBA ball with Germany, along with taking over the reigns of the offense for Texas Tech after teammate JT Toppin went down for the season to injury, Anderson shows time and time again he can be relied on when needed to run the show.

The Bulls need shooting and shouldn't be tied down to any players long term, save for downhill force power forwards Matas Buzelis and last year's lottery pick in Noa Essengue; picking up a legit scorer, shooter, playmaker, and steal-forcing defender to make their lives easier immediately and be built around long term gives Chicago a foundation.

10. Milwaukee Bucks –– Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) controls the ball in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

There's a handful of ways Milwaukee could go with this pick, and that answer may depend on what happens between now and the draft with Giannis Antetokounmpo; for now, Milwaukee likely wants a 'two timelines' type pick that helps Giannis today and can be built around tomorrow.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo projects Milwaukee taking Brayden Burries at this slot, which is a clean fit as a potential offensive engine guard with high two-way feel.

Burries can do it all as a complete scorer, shooter, passer, team-first shot creator, a legit offensive engine prospect for his all-around game, on top of his defensive instincts helping force steals.

Milwaukee has a lot of great options at this slot, with other potential good fits I've written about in Texas Forward Dailyn Swain, Alabama Guard Labaron Philon, and Stanford Guard Ebuka Okorie; all four of these prospects bring impressive scoring gravity and two-way feel that could pair well with Giannis as soon as next season while still leading the Bucks into their next iteration.

11. Golden State Warriors –– Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dunks against Saint Louis during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6'10" swish army knife forward of the draft, Yaxel Lendeborg does the little things that helps his team win.

Lendeborg is one of the most versatile prospects in the class, a big wing with off-the-charts winning impact via BPM, a destructive force defensive anchor in the frontcourt, and a team-first secondary playmaker who makes quick reads and executes with incredible passing chops for his size.

That high level of two-way feel combined with Lendeborg's frame, size, and all-around developable ball-skills should translate quickly as a high-floor high-end starter with All-D potential to develop as a 'star in his role' like Aaron Gordon does in Denver – a big wing stopping, connective playmaking, mismatch postup scoring, emphatic play-finisher; the type of player whose game is taken to another level when paired with an expert offensive engine like Nikola Jokic or Trae Young.

The Warriors adding one of the most league-ready two-way versatile talents in the draft in Lendeborg, a high-impact winning player and malleable forward known for his defensive tenacity, downhill force, and connective playmaking, with a buyable shot and all-around scoring attributes, would feel like one of those moves we all look back on and wonder how it happened; like giving Steph Curry the Shawn Marion to his Steve Nash, or playing the AG card to his Joker.

12. Portland Trail Blazers –– Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass as Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer (0) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nate Ament is one of the more polarizing prospects of the 2026 NBA Draft; a tall, long tough shot maker who can dribble, pass and shoot at 6'10" doesn't need much explanation for intrigue.

Yet, the ability to beat defenses and play defense has been inconsistent, along with concerns about his game llike finishing at the rim for someone his size, dropping him on some scouts' boards.

Due to his high school priors, his impeccable shooting touch and unblockable shot release, Ament still has intriguing potential with real upside as a shooter on and off the ball, ball-handler operating pick-and-rolls one play and having the versatility to pop off screens the next, and defender by racking up deflections for steals.

Despite an exciting young core built on team defense, along with Dame Dolla expected to be back dropping bars off the court and dimes on the court for Portland next year, the Blazers are still devoid of that one clear young star to build around going forward.



The Trail Blazers can afford to take a swing at a position of need who will have low-usage touches, catch-and-shoot jumpers, and room to experiment on the ball running offense, being allowed to make mistakes during development as Portland rebuilds a competitive culture without expectations to win.

13. Charlotte Hornets –– Patrick Ngongba | Center | Duke

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Keeping Patrick Ngongba in the state of North Carolina feels like the right thing to do.

A ready made high-impact defensive big man who's sneaky fast with his mobility, burst, handle, and finishing on the ball at the rim despite generally being a strong screening fundamental rim-roller, Ngongba's defensive versatility stands out with his ability to switch throughout the frontcourt and hold his own on the perimeter, necessary skills for potentially elite defenders at the next level.

Add Ngongba's high-impact defensive versatility and off-ball rim-rolling gravity to this explosive Hornets offense led by the scoring, shooting, and playmaking of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller on the perimeter relocating into endless pick-and-rolls and handoffs, and you take an already versatile system to another level.

14. Miami Heat –– Labaron Philon | Guard | Alabama

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Biggie Patterson (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Heat Culture is always looking for new members; Labaron Philon fits the culture to a tee.



Philon is a winning player who made his name his freshman season doing the little things to help his Alabama team win: making hustle plays with active hand deflections, anticipating steals with digs and jumping passing lanes, pushing the pace after forcing the turnover, making team-first decisions on both ends, attacking closeouts with smart dribble-pass-shoot decision making and clean finishing.

For his encore sophomore season, Philon has taken his game to another level; upgrading his scoring efficiency with and without a screen, shooting efficiency on and off the ball, stopping and starting and scoring at every level, while showing full mastery on the ball handling the rock, driving to the rack, navigating pick-and-roll, finishing at the rim, creating and making midrange jumpers, and drawing fouls, all while creating good looks for himself and his team consistently.

A potential offensive engine versatile scoring self-creating high-floor high-potential guard in Philon who can run the offense on the ball, space the floor off it, attack closeouts and ISO opponents without a screen, all while hustling hard defensively, fits right in with Coach Spoelstra's Heat next to Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware, Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Jaime Jaquez.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LAC) –– Dailyn Swain | Guard/Forward | Texas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain has led his Texas team through the First Four, past Dybantsa's BYU and Gonzaga, and into the second weekend of March Madness; if you didn't know Swain's name before, you do now.

Swain has built an impressive draft profile with high impact on the analytics side, impeccable scoring efficiency as a downhill threat in ISO situations, and switchable plus-defense as a 6'8" wing guarding twos and threes.

One similar archetype of player one could hope Swain develops into would be the Thunder's own Jalen Williams.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it; the Thunder's front office are creatures of habit, finding two-way team-first players that outproduce their draft slot.



Drafting Swain to be an heir apparent prospect in the realm of Jalen could be viewed similarly to why they selected Thomas Sorber last summer. even though they had already acquired Isaiah Hartenstein: spot-starting complementary depth with a potential future starter.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from ORL) –– Chris Cenac Jr. | Forward/Center | Houston

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) attempts a three-point basket over Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

With his superpower being the best glass-clearner in the class, Cenac's anticipation, timing, instincts, and feel are best shown in his rebounding, help-side shot-swatting, and transition playmaking.

With a pick-and-pop midrange game that stretches beyond the arc, Cenac is developing a modern mobile big man skill-set. While even his college Coach has called him raw, he clearly shows the combination of talent, winning traits, and all-around basketball skills at 6'11" with team-first decision-making that evaluators prioritize in this draft process, rounding out a high-floor of of skill at his sie with intriguing potential if efficiency rises with shot volume.

After Memphis picked a ready-now potential star talent in Darryn Peterson with the 3rd pick in this Mock, along with them moving on from Jaren Jackson Jr. at the four, why not take a swing on another high-potential prospect with skill-sets that could replace the unicorn's game one day in Cenac, who on paper fits cleanly next to Cedric Coward and Zach Edey?

17. Charlotte Hornets (from PHX) –– Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez plays against the Utah Jazz during a NBA preseason game Oct. 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA evaluators are impressed by Karim Lopez combination of skill at his size, able to rack up points, blocks, steals with ease.



While considered a bit raw for his position as a shooter and defender, if Lopez continues to fill out his frame and improve as an outside shooter, scouts think there's a potential pro wing that can be chiseled out of the rock.



With Charlotte already upgrading in talent in this Mock Draft at the Center position by adding Ngongba, they could look to build two-way depth in the frontcourt with Lopez.

18. San Antonio Spurs (from ATL) –– Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Another polarizing prospect who has seen a late rise on draft boards, Santa Clara Forward Allen Graves has made a name for himself on the college scene.

After drilling an all-time March Madness moment dagger three, Graves' heroics were ondone by Otega Oweh's game-tying banked-in pull-up three buzzer-beater that sent the game to overtime.

Basically breaking the tools we have to measure, Allen Graves rates off the charts in BPM, ORB%, STL%, BLK%, AST%/TO% all generally our best indicators for predicting two-way feel and winning impact; on top of that, Graves has been shooting lights out from everywhere on the floor.

The stats don't lie about what's happening on the court; Allen Grave just put up one of the most impressive statistical profiles for a draft prospect ever seen, on top of producing on the film and on the big stage, highlighted by his hustle plays, fundamental footwork, connective passing, decisiveness.



The Spurs being ahead of the game while picking up yet another high-impact winning player to round out their frontcourt will just have the collective basketball world one again shaking their heads, asking in unison, "San Antonio, again?"

19. Oklahoma City Thunder (from PHI) –– Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Speaking of collective droning from the basketball world, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are now up for their second first-round pick in the Top-20 of the loaded 2026 NBA Draft; like Shai needs more help.

With the Thunder taking Dailyn Swain at 15 in this Mock draft and Thomas Sorber last year, plus all the guard depth, Oklahoma City could use this pick to find a competitive forward with a different archetype of effective player to complement their current lineups and bring versatile depth.

Thomas Haugh does a lot of little things for his basketball team; not only is he an effective downhill scorer attacking closeouts, he plays hard and moves with purpose on and off the ball.

A 6'9" forward who can dribble, pass, shoot, score, and defend 3s and 4s effectively can find a role with any team in this league; Haugh adds a different scoring dynamic to this Thunder team that will only make them more diverse and harder to guard as a unit.

20. Toronto Raptors –– Bennett Stirtz | G | Iowa (*Fake Traded to Memphis*)

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz is one of the most impressive guards in college basketball for two years straight.

A walking good decision-maker, Stirtz runs offense like a machine, a pick-and-roll robot who creates good shots automatically for his team.

His metrics are off the charts, his tape is impressive, he wins games, he can dribble pass and shoot, and more importantly use those ball skills to make quick processing decisions for his ball club.

The Raptors would be thrilled to add his playmaking, tough shot making, quick processing and general shot creation to their defensive-minded unit.

>>> wait, what's this?

Adam Silver has walked to the podium.

"We have a trade to announce," says Silver.

The crowd goes silent.

"The Toronto Raptors have traded the rights to Bennett Stirtz," he says, before pausing again for dramatic effect.

The crowd sits on the edge of their seats.

"along with Immanuel Quickley and Jamison Battle..."

*another dramatic pause*

"...to the Memphis Grizzlies for Ja Morant and the 31st pick!"

The crowd goes crazy!

Fake Trade Recap

The Toronto Raptors acquire: Ja Morant & 31st pick



The Memphis Grizzlies acquire: Immanuel Quickley, Jamison Battle, 20th pick (Bennett Stirtz)

The Raptors increase their championship odds by adding a star guard they had rumored interest in before the deadline, swapping their resident starter in Quickley and moving back 11 spots in a loaded draft to do it, still getting to leave the draft with a fringe first-round talent at 31.



The Grizzlies next era begins with Bennett Stirtz, Darryn Peterson, Cedric Coward, Chris Cenac Jr, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Brandon Clarke; the rookie Stirtz adds a reliable shot-creating pick-and-roll maestro steady hand to bring to the second unit who can possibly help set the table for the stars in the starting lineup.

21. Detroit Pistons (from MIN) –– Ebuka Okorie | Guard | Stanford

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) with the ball in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ebuka Okorie is a lottery pick hiding in plain sight.

One of the most efficient scorers on and off the ball, with and without a screen, but especially in P&R, Okorie uses his turbo button acceleration, quick burst and decelerating body control, along with his masterful handle to manipulate defenses to get to any spot on the floor he wants, and the rim at will.

Improving as a finisher at the rim overall will take Okorie's game to the next level, as he's already getting to the rack with ease with incredible flashes of tough shotmaking near the basket, plus stopping and popping for pull-ups from anywhere on the court, all while reading the defense and reacting by attacking or involving teammates when needed.

Utilizing his natural point guard instincts and two-way feel forcing turnovers and racking up assists, Okorie has the lowest turnover percentage of any high volume creator since 2008; his decision making and instincts are rare, and his shooting touch at every level shows more than enough to believe in realistic development for a player who should walk into the league as a rotation level scoring backup point guard with potential to become a star guard scorer.

The Pistons love pick-and-roll offense with Cade Cunningham, and bringing in Okorie who specializes as a P&R maestro would fit in like a glove, giving Detroit a ready-made scorer and secondary creator next to Cade and a primary creator option when Cunningham heads to the bench.

22. Denver Nuggets –– Jayden Quaintance | Forward/Center | Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

If anyone can unlock the right role for Jayden Quaintance at the NBA level, it's probably the team with Nikola Jokic (and Aaron Gordon) already established in the frontcourt, along with an All-Star pull-up shooting guard in Jamal Murray.

Quaintance brings some similarities that Gordon's former teammate did in Orlando, Jonathan Isaac – one of the most instinctual lanky defenders you've ever seen who doesn't exactly have a specialty on offense.

While protecting the rim and lurking near the dunker spot are roles of a 5-man, Quaintance and Isaac are sized more as 4s, so having a stretch big next to them helps open up the floor in the modern NBA, where having 2-non shooters on the court at once can be a death sentence.

If Quaintance recovers from his injuries fully, he could become one of the best defenders in this class.

In Denver, he could can fit in cleanly: complementing Jokic at the 4, backing up Jokic with AG/Peyton as versatile frontcourt depth; giving Denver another option to go big with AG at the 3 due to his progression as a shooter; rolling through the open lane off Jamal's pull-up gravity in handoffs.

The Nuggets could help maximize JQ's impact by utilizing his defense without asking him to do much of anything but finish, cut, roll, and dunk open looks on offense.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (from HOU) –– Tyler Tanner | Guard | Vanderbilt

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives to the hoop past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) and forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

76ers’ GM Daryl Morey is known for big star hunting and valuing high impact prospects, no matter how unique.

Tyler Tanner is one of most unique, high-impact prospects in the draft, let alone left on the board.

Don’t let his 6-foot-flat height fool you; this is an explosive NBA-level guard whose athleticism, timing, instincts, and body control more than makes up for his size as a defensive playmaker.

With Jared McCain out the door at the deadline, and exciting star talent at every other position in Philadelphia's starting lineup, there is opportunity here at point guard to see if Tanner can return a massive hit in terms of value for his draft slot.

A game-breaking guard who can bounce out of the gym, get to any spot, take and make any shot wants, create good looks for his teammates and himself consistently, and make plays defensively by meeting shots at the rim for swats and flying through passing lanes for pick-six steals, is a rotation guard with high upside, even if he might get picked on defensively in certain matchups.

24. Atlanta Hawks (from CLE) –– Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) makes a jump shot against Saint Louis center Robbie Avila (21) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aday Mara offers an impressive skill-set as a mobile big man with old-school aspects to his game.

Mara brings a fairly complete big man skill-set as a play-finisher, rim-roller, rim protector, post-up mismatch scorer, and connective playmaker down low and from the elbows.

Pairing him with a pick-and-roll partner will only take his game to the next level, and Atlanta bringing in Kingston Flemings to run those pick rolls with Mara right out of the gates should only help both rookies translate even quicker than expected, while serving as a different kind of anchor down low that should complement Jalen Johnson and offer traditional variety from Okongwu's versatile game.

25. New York Knicks –– Morez Johnson | Forward/Center | Michigan

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dunks the ball against against the Howard Bison during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Mara’s teammate in the frontcourt at Michigan, Morez Johnson is a beast on the basketball court.

Morez play with real energy, tenacity, and effort that is hard to quantify, but shows up in the hustle plays, gritty defensive intensity, and strong play-finishing at the rim

The Knicks could use a little more toughness in the frontcourt next to Karl-Anthony Towns if they plan to run it back around the stretch-five big man, a team that could use Johnson's strong play-finishing.

26. Los Angeles Lakers –– Flory Bidunga | Forward/Center | Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas big man Flory Bidunga has impressed as one of the best rim-protectors in the class; a potentially elite defender with incredible instincts as a shot blocker.

One thing Luka Dončić needs to run his pick-and-roll offense is a strong rim-rolling partner catching lobs on the roll, dunker spot finishes on the move, finishing strong at the rim; this fits a rolle where Bidunga could thrive, as a role that doesn't ask too much from him offensively would be ideal, letting him focus on doing what he does best – closing the rim off to visitors, bringing defensive mobility, anchoring the defensive side of the floor.

By selecting Bidunga, the Lakers could add one of the best defensive big man in the draft, someone who flows right into a defined role in Los Angeles' Luka-led offense, all while addressing a need on the roster.

27. Boston Celtics –– Joshua Jefferson | Forward | Iowa State

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Cyclones forward 6'9" Joshua Jefferson looks like one of the most league-ready prospects in the Draft; a do-a-little-bit-of-everything tweener who can defend big wings, dribble, pass, shoot, and in theory, be a plug-and-play option in just about any lineup at the next level.

The Celtics, of course, have two big wing stars, one of which is coming off a big injury, with impressive guard depth in hand, along with recently acquiring former All-Star Nikola Vucevic at center

Jefferson can hit the 3-ball, keep the ball moving, hold his own and switch defensively, offering a potential two-way high-end role player for Boston to lean on during injuries and bring versatile depth and small-ball llineup options at full strength.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (from DET) –– Amari Allen | Forward | Alabama

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) dribbles the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Alabama's 6'8" Forward Amari Allen has risen up draft boards with his strong play this year, making huge contributions on a talented Alabama team now heading to the Sweet Sixteen.

His 3pt shooting, his physical stature, and his team-first playmaking have caught enough eyes to get on radars if he stays in the Draft, whereas waiting a year might help his draft stock even more.

The Timberwolves are in contend-today-and-tomorrow mode with Anthony Edwards flanked by Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, and they'll take as many shooters around this clogged up paint as they can get; a potential D&3 play-finisher like Allen could slide right in to hit the open shots that Ant's double teams and Randle's playmaking helps create.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (from SAN) –– Cameron Carr | Guard | Baylor

Dec 21, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) dunks the ball against Southern University Jaguars guard Cam Amboree (3) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With the Cavaliers hitting the big red button by swapping Darius Garland for James Harden at the deadline, the team's direction was made clear – win now.

Cameron Carr has shown to be a high-level guard prospect, earning first-round attention from scouts for his lights out 3pt shooting, his intriguingly long frame due to his 7'1" wingspan, and his athletic bounce.

The Cavaliers have stars everywhere you can look; they could try to find the perfect small forward rookie to complete the hypothetical starting lineup, but they should just take the best player available, especially any that can hit the open threees and finish the open dunks their stars create.

30. Dallas Mavericks (from OKC) –– Isaiah Evans | Forward | Duke

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas' own Cooper Flagg will be the first to tell you that Isaiah Evans can play; Flagg's former Duke teammate is a high-flying play-finisher with a game built for attacking closeouts, scoring in transition, hitting open threes, and finishing strong at the rim.

A highly rated defender and 3pt shooter the last two seasons, Evans athleticism, instincts, and two-way impact as a D&3 wing gives him a high floor to help teams impact winning right away, with potential on the ball as a scorer on top of it.

With Dallas adding Mikel Brown Jr. earlier in this draft exercise, adding Evans to round out the first round brings in a ready-made playfinisher to help knock down open threes created by the gravity of Brown and Flagg and flank them defensively with tenacious energy.